July 23: Regular Meeting of the Hart School District Board of Trustees

The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, July 23, beginning with a closed session at 6 p.m., followed by an open session at 7 p.m.

The meeting will be held at the William S. Hart Union School District Administrative Center, 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

The board will consider appointments of a school principal, assistant principal and director of communications and community engagement.

It will also consider ratification of collective bargaining agreements with the Hart District Teachers Association and the William S. Hart Union High School District and California School Employees Association Chapter 349.

The William S. Hart Union High School District and the Hart District Teachers Association have agreed upon terms for contract negotiations for the 2025/26 academic year, which include: a one-and-a-half percent (1.5%) increase to unit members’ salary schedules effective as of July 1, 2025.

The District and California School Employees Association Chapter 349 have agreed upon terms for contract negotiations for the 2025/26 academic year, which include: a one-and-a-half percent (1.5%) increase to unit members’ salary schedules effective as of July 1, 2025.

This will be an in-person meeting. The meeting will also be livestreamed on YouTube at https://youtube.com/live/AJsaA4lm7n4.

Speaker cards will be accepted beginning at 6:30 p.m. and will be time-stamped in the order they are received.

The full meeting agenda is available at https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/SB_Meetings/ViewMeeting.aspx?S=36030502&MID=41931.

