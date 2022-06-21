header image

June 21
1941 - Ernie Hickson buys out Trem Carr's interest in their Monogram movie ranch, renames it "Placeritos" (later called Melody). [story]
Ernie Hickson
July 23: WiSH Foundation Seeks Volunteers for Cars Under the Stars
| Tuesday, Jun 21, 2022
wish cars under the stars

Cars Under the Stars is in search of teen/adult volunteers for Saturday, July 23 at J.C. Penney parking lot at Westfield Valencia Town Center.

Over 50+ shifts available for ages 13+.

This is a great opportunity to assist the WiSH Education Foundation’s Cars Under the Stars 2022. All proceeds will benefit the William S. Hart Union High School District for student programs.

This family-friendly event is host to 100s of vintage and custom cars, a live band, beer garden, raffle and food vendors.

This is a fun event and a chance to get involved with the community.

Sign up and invite a friend to join the fun.

For information visit Cars Under the Stars.
