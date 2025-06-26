July 24: SLEA Therapies Grand Opening, Ribbon Cutting

Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for a grand opening ribbon cutting at SLEA Therapies on Thursday, July 24 from 4-4:30 p.m.

SLEA Therapies is located at 27200 Tourney Road, Suite 120, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Come and view SLEA Therapies’ brand-new, multi-disciplinary therapy center in Santa Clarita, designed to support children through every step of development. SLEA Therapies offers a comprehensive range of services, including speech therapy, occupational therapy, behavior services and educational therapy.

This is an opportunity for local pediatric healthcare professionals to tour the space, for the community to meet the dedicated team and to learn more about individualized, family-centered care.

Enjoy light refreshments and connect with fellow professionals in celebration for this exciting new resource for the community.

For more information visit https://www.scvchamber.com/events/grand-opening-slea-therapies.

