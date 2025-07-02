July 24: VIA Cocktails & Conversation with Pilar Schiavo

Le Chene French Cuisine Restaurant will be hosting a Bastille Day Celebration, a day early this year, on Sunday, July 13.

From story time in the park to fun and games inside, the Santa Clarita Public library is sharing all its events for this month with the community.

Santa Clarita City Councilmember and former Mayor Jason Gibbs officially announced his candidacy for Congress in California’s 27th Congressional District on Wednesday, July 2.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:

The 93rd anniversary Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade will begin its march down Main Street in Old Town Newhall at 9 a.m. Friday, July 4.

Not all superheroes wear capes... some wear hiking boots or a life jacket. This Fourth of July weekend, California State Parks invites visitors recreating at any of California’s 280 state parks to celebrate the holiday weekend responsibly by making smart choices for a safe and fun time in the outdoors, no superpowers needed.

Click to Cancel (AB 2863) legislation, a bill authored by Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) went into effect on Tuesday, July 1 in California.

The Fourth of July is a special time for our great nation and our City. Residents look forward to this holiday every year and the many accompanying celebrations.

With more than 10,000 sworn Deputies serving neighborhoods across the region each day, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department remains committed to transparency and public trust.

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger announced a groundbreaking initiative to establish the nation’s first Arts and Veterans Center in the heart of Santa Clarita.

Last week, a group of California Senate and Assembly Republicans, led by State Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) asked President Trump to focus immigration raids on undocumented violent criminals and urged the President to implement policies that will modernize the immigration process.

The Santa Clarita Artists Association will feature a gouache painting artist's demo with by Richard Gallego at the Monday, July 21 monthly meeting.

Rochelle Patterson, Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, has been promoted to Assistant General Manager, Finance and Administration.

California Credit Union has launched a school supplies drive to help local students start the school year ready to learn in association with NBC4 and Telemundo 52’s Supporting Our Schools back-to-school donation drive.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion on Tuesday, July 1 by Supervisor Kathryn Barger to support Senate Bills 379 and 380, authored by Senator Brian Jones.

July 20: Goats, Sheep, Fire Safety: How Grazing Protects Wildlands The Placerita Canyon Nature Center Community Education Series will present Goats, Sheep and Fire Safety: How Grazing Protects Wildlands on Sunday, July 20 at 2 p.m.

Bill Miranda | Get Ready to Rock at Concerts in the Park There are many things that make our city of Santa Clarita so special. One of those is the calendar full of amazing events.

DACC Tips for Keeping Pets Safe This Fourth of July As the Fourth of July and the summer heat approach, the Department of Animal Care and Control reminds pet owners to prioritize the safety and well-being of furry friends during the holiday festivities.

July 4: SCV Resident, LAFD Pilot, to Appear on ‘The Price is Right’ Jonith Johnson Jr., a 20-year veteran of the Los Angeles Fire Department and resident of Skyline Ranch in Santa Clarita since 2019, will appear in a special episode of “The Price is Right,” which celebrates first responders, on Friday, July 4.