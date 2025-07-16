header image

July 16
1925 - Actor Harry Carey files patent on the original 160-acre Saugus homestead he'd purchased in 1916 (now Tesoro Del Valle) [story]
Harry Carey
July 25-Aug. 10: ‘Stupid *** Bird’ at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall
| Wednesday, Jul 16, 2025
stupid bird

Theatre Extempore has announced its inaugural full-length production, “Stupid F***ing Bird,” running from July 25 through Aug. 10 at The MAIN theater in Old Town Newhall as part of the 2025 Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival.

Written by Aaron Posner, “Stupid F***ing Bird” puts a sharp, sexy, self-aware twist on Anton Chekhov’s groundbreaking and heartbreaking 1896 dramedy, “The Seagull.”

Con (Brock Birkner), an aspiring playwright nepobaby, loves Nina (Bridgett Mistrot and Natalie Valentine) a fame-hungry actress, who’s falling for revered author Trigorin (Peter Schiavelli), the lover of grande dame Emma (Bethany Koulias), who happens to be Con’s mother.
Throw in an earthy, decent school teacher, Dev (Ángel Miguel López), who can’t get the time of day from Mash (Caroline Buddendorf), Emma’s sardonic, bass-playing cook who carries a torch for Con, and you don’t just get a love triangle. You get a love hexagon; with Dr. Sorn (Cole Koehler) on the outside just wanting anyone to love him.

The characters need to define themselves, redefine art and forge connections. which lead to the kind of terrible decision-making that only love can inspire, possibly to tragic results.

“People often mistake Chekhov’s plays for being all heartbreak, no humor,” said director Jeremy D. Thompson. “Nothing could be further from the truth. The laughs are in the anguish, because we all recognize it, because we’ve all been through it. In ‘Stupid F***ing Bird,’ Posner leaves no doubt that this is a comedy; and a provocative, profane, uproariously irreverent one, at that. You will laugh and be shocked into the depths of inevitable tragedy and leave the theater changed by what just went down.”

Theatre Extempore’s production brings a cast of new and familiar faces to the stage of The MAIN in Santa Clarita.

Brock Birkner, seen in last year’s “The Underpants” and as Titania in a recent all-queer reimagining of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” plays the self-flaggelating playwright, Con.

“I’ve loved this play ever since its title grabbed my attention from a bookstore shelf in college,” said Birkner. “It’s my favorite piece of art that exists in the nanogenre of ‘Scream-into-the-Void-and-wait-to-see-what-responds.’”

The famously challenging role of Nina is portrayed by Bridgett Mistrot, seen recently as May in Heart of Heart Theatre Company’s production of Sam Shepard’s “Fool For Love,” and Natalie Valentine, who plays a different version of Nina on the heels of her performance in Steven Dietz’s “The Nina Variations” at Hollywood Fringe.

“Nina is a role I’ve always dreamed of playing, so I’m thrilled to be stepping into her shoes,” said Mistrot. “Her journey is so complex, and every relationship she has is multi-layered. It’s such a rewarding experience as an actor to get to start the show and end the show in two drastically different emotional places. My cast mates are incredibly talented, and I feel so lucky and grateful to be sharing the stage with them.”

For Valentine, this return to Nina is a study in the character’s resilience.

“She keeps going, even when everything falls apart, even in despair,” said Valentine. “In this play, she’s raw and exposed and trying so hard to become something, to matter, to be seen. There’s so much heart in her, even when she makes messy, misguided or painful choices. I think a lot of people will see themselves in that.”

Bethany Koulias, recently seen in “Bat Boy the Musical” at Open Fist Theatre Company, plays famed actress Emma Arkadina. She describes the play as “a meta-satire about pain, grief, anxiety and how art can bring us hope to heal these shadows. ‘Stupid F***ing Bird’ is an exhilarating challenge that I am proud to be involved with, whilst working alongside so many amazing people.”

“This production doesn’t work without complete commitment,” said producer Michelle Belmont. “’The Seagull’ gave us endless pining and motives told through subtext, but ‘Stupid F***ing Bird’ gives us the ultimate ‘heart-on-your-sleeves,’ everything bared in complete vulnerability experience and because of this incredible team and their complete commitment, it works. Watching this show is cathartic, confusing and maybe a little bit overwhelming: in other words, the perfect night at the theater.”

“Stupid F***ing Bird” is a co-production with the Santa Clarita Shakespeare company as part of the 2025 Summer Theatre Festival, an annual series of free Shakespeare performances, special theatrical events and the Summer High School Apprentice Program.

“Santa Clarita Shakespeare has long been committed to reenvisioning classic works of drama,” said founder and producing director of the festival, David Stears. “Stupid F***ing Bird upends an 18th centrury Russian masterpiece into a 21st century American metatheatrical deconstruction in a way will titilate, amuse and even shock audiences. The Santa Clarita Valley has never seen a production like this before.”

“Stupid F***ing Bird” premiered in 2013 at Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company in Washington, D.C., and has deep connections to the Los Angeles theater scene from its second-ever production by Circle X Theatre Co. to a recent sold-out run in Los Angeles by Blue Pen Theatre in Frogtown that closed in June.

Operated by the city of Santa Clarita at 24266 Main St. in the historic Old Town Newhall Arts and Entertainment District, The MAIN provides a home for fine art and live performances in the Santa Clarita Valley.

“Stupid F***ing Bird” performs July 25, 26, 31 and Aug.1, 8, and 9 at 8 p.m. Matinee performances are July 27 and Aug. 2, 3 and 10 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are available from $19.

Purchase tickets on Eventbrite at www.eventbrite.com/e/stupid-fking-bird-presented-by-theatre-extempore-tickets-1318024118619?aff=oddtdtcreator.

Find more information at http://www.atthemain.org.

Aug 10: Camp Snoopy Market at Saugus High School

Aug 10: Camp Snoopy Market at Saugus High School
Tuesday, Jul 15, 2025
Luna Events will host Camp Snoopy Market 3-9 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 10 at Saugus High School.
FULL STORY...

July 26- Aug. 31: SCAA Features Nadia Lusian at Canyon Theatre Guild

July 26- Aug. 31: SCAA Features Nadia Lusian at Canyon Theatre Guild
Wednesday, Jul 9, 2025
The Santa Clarita Artists Association is featuring their own Nadia Lusian at the Canyon Theatre Guild later this month. 
FULL STORY...

July 13: SCV BandsCast Sneak Preview Pirate Stage

July 13: SCV BandsCast Sneak Preview Pirate Stage
Monday, Jul 7, 2025
Santa Clarita Valley BandsCast will host a sneak preview of the SCV BandsCast Pirate Stage 6 p.m. Sunday, July 13 at Eighth & Rail.
FULL STORY...

July 26: Gunsmoke BBQ & Beer Will Host ‘Backyard Smoke & Sound’ Series

July 26: Gunsmoke BBQ & Beer Will Host ‘Backyard Smoke & Sound’ Series
Saturday, Jul 5, 2025
Gunsmoke BBQ & Beer in Santa Paula has announced its summer event series, “Backyard Smoke & Sound” will kick off on Saturday, July 26.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
July 17: Interfaith Vigil Honoring the Legacy of John Lewis
In honor of the late Congressman John Lewis, and in the spirit of his unwavering call to “get in good trouble, necessary trouble,” a "Good Trouble, Necessary Trouble: Interfaith Vigil Honoring the Legacy of John Lewis," will be held on Thursday, July 17. members of Indivisible CA27 and local faith leaders have come together to organize a "Good Trouble, Necessary Trouble: Interfaith Vigil Honoring the Legacy of John Lewis," on Thursday, July 17.
July 17: Interfaith Vigil Honoring the Legacy of John Lewis
Aug 10: Camp Snoopy Market at Saugus High School
Luna Events will host Camp Snoopy Market 3-9 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 10 at Saugus High School.
Aug 10: Camp Snoopy Market at Saugus High School
County Awards Grants to SCV Arts, Cultural, Social Service Organizations
Four Santa Clarita Valley arts organizations have received more than $25,000 in Los Angeles County Arts Grants from the Organizational Grant Program funds.
County Awards Grants to SCV Arts, Cultural, Social Service Organizations
County Moves to Streamline Film Permits, Explore $100M Innovation Fund
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion aimed at cutting red tape, modernizing permitting processes and exploring bold new investments to secure the region’s creative future.
County Moves to Streamline Film Permits, Explore $100M Innovation Fund
Jul 25: Placerita Canyon Natural Area, Nature Center Movie Night, Picnic
The Placerita Canyon Natural Area and Nature Center invites the public to a special movie night and family picnic on Friday, July 25, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Jul 25: Placerita Canyon Natural Area, Nature Center Movie Night, Picnic
‘In Orbit’ Art Exhibit Now on View at Newhall Community Center
The city of Santa Clarita has announced its latest art exhibition, “In Orbit,” is now on view at the Newhall Community Center through Wednesday, Oct. 1.
‘In Orbit’ Art Exhibit Now on View at Newhall Community Center
Dr. John MacArthur, Chancellor of The Master’s University, Dies at 86
The Master's University has announced the death of Dr. John MacArthur, president and chancellor of TMU. MacArthur died on Monday, July 14, after contracting pneumonia.
Dr. John MacArthur, Chancellor of The Master’s University, Dies at 86
Today in SCV History (July 15)
1891 - R.E. Nickel publishes area's first newspaper, The Acton Rooster [story]
Acton Rooster
City Now Accepting Vendor Applications for Makers Marketplace
The city of Santa Clarita invites local artisans and crafters to apply Makers Marketplace, returning as part of the annual Light Up Main Street, presented by DrinkPAK, on Saturday, Nov. 15.
City Now Accepting Vendor Applications for Makers Marketplace
William S. Hart Park Officially Opens as City’s 40th Park
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the official opening of its 40th park, William S. Hart Park, now under full city ownership and open to the public.
William S. Hart Park Officially Opens as City’s 40th Park
L.A. County Homelessness Shows Decline for Second Consecutive Year
The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority released the results of the 2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count on Monday, july 14.
L.A. County Homelessness Shows Decline for Second Consecutive Year
July 19: Southern Gospel Brunch Fundraiser for Finally Family Homes
Finally Family Homes a Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit which offers support to young adults transitioning out of foster care, will host a Southern Gospel Brunch fundraiser on Saturday, July 19 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
July 19: Southern Gospel Brunch Fundraiser for Finally Family Homes
Performing Arts Center Announces 2025-2026 Spotlight Series
This fall, the College of the Canyons Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center Spotlight Series will feature a diverse lineup of talented musicians and performers spanning the genres of swing, pop rock and magic.
Performing Arts Center Announces 2025-2026 Spotlight Series
Aug. 3: ‘Summer Shred’ Event at True Barre
True Barre is hosting "Summer Shred," a high-energy community shredding and fitness event 8 a.m.-noon, Sunday, Aug. 3.
Aug. 3: ‘Summer Shred’ Event at True Barre
California Credit Union Foundation Awards Grant to Santa Clarita Teacher
California Credit Union Foundation has awarded a grant to La Mesa Junior High School in Santa Clarita through its Spring 2025 Teacher Grant Program. The grant, given to La Mesa Junior High School Teacher Kamalinphol Punpanichgul, will be used to fund a sumo robot challenge for robotics students.
California Credit Union Foundation Awards Grant to Santa Clarita Teacher
Aug 5: Latino Business Alliance Café con Leche
The Latino Business Alliance will host a Café con Leche, 9-10:15 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5 at Southern California Edison, 25625 Rye Canyon Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
Aug 5: Latino Business Alliance Café con Leche
July 15: SBDC Webinar on Financial Fitness
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar, "Financial Fitness: Why is the Balance Sheet so Important for My Small Business?" on Tuesday, July 15 from 10-11:30 a.m.
July 15: SBDC Webinar on Financial Fitness
Ken Striplin | A Summer of Discovery, Connection in Santa Clarita
As summer unfolds in Santa Clarita, our city comes alive with opportunities that spark curiosity, creativity and community.
Ken Striplin | A Summer of Discovery, Connection in Santa Clarita
July 14-19: Eight Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of eight productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, July 14 to Saturday, July 19.
July 14-19: Eight Productions Filming in SCV
July 14-16: Castaic Area I-5 Lane Reductions
Caltrans has announced overnight lane reductions are scheduled on northbound and southbound Interstate 5 (I-5) between Lake Hughes Road and two miles north of Templin Highway starting Monday, July 14 for pavement rehabilitation.
July 14-16: Castaic Area I-5 Lane Reductions
July 15: Supervisors to Consider Support of Law Enforcement Identification
Among several important issues to be presented at the regular board meeting on July 15, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will consider Support for State and Federal Legislation Enhancing Accountability During Immigration Enforcement.
July 15: Supervisors to Consider Support of Law Enforcement Identification
Today in SCV History (July 14)
1769 - Portolá party sets out from San Diego; first Europeans to "discover" Santa Clarita Valley 3½ weeks later [story]
Gaspar de Portola
SCVNews.com