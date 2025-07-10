July 25: Beautification/Clean-Up Project Camp Plenty Trailhead

The city of Santa Clarita is seeking volunteers who want to reduce litter in the community. Join city staff in an organized effort to remove trash and debris from a “hot spot” riverbed area in Canyon Country. This is a great opportunity for individuals, groups and families. Trash grabbers, gloves and bags will be provided.

Volunteers will meet Friday, July 25, 8-10 a.m. at the Camp Plenty Trailhead behind CVS off of Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country.

All interested volunteers, regardless of age, must pre-register. NO walk-ins allowed.

Volunteers must be able to walk on slopes and uneven terrain.

For more resources on helping keep Santa Clarita clean and green, visit greensantaclarita.com.

Beautification/Clean-Up Project: Camp Plenty Trailhead Friday, July 25, 8-10 a.m.

Camp Plenty Trailhead

19424 Soledad Canyon Road

Canyon Country, CA 91351

To volunteer you must preregister at https://volunteer.samaritan.com/custom/526/opp_details/13499.

