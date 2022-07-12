July 25: SCV Water Invites Public for Sustainability Plan Workshop

SCV Water announced it will be taking public input on its Sustainability Plan during a virtual workshop on July 25.

The plan will focus on effective and efficient resource management with a goal to work toward sustainable operations.

During the virtual workshop, participants will learn about the plan’s efforts and provide feedback. The workshop will also offer time for questions regarding the plan.

The plan outlines several strategies and actions align with business sectors and core operational pillars.

Core Operational Pillars

– Reliable and Resilient Operations

– High-Quality Water & Resources Sustainability

– Cost-Effectiveness & Efficiency

– Transparency & Accountability

Key Business Sectors

– Energy and Transportation

– Water

– Materials & Waste

-Land & Ecosystems

– People

– Infrastructure & Assets

“We are committed to making SCV Water a sustainable water agency and we welcome the public’s input of what they would like to see as part of our plan,” said Sustainability Manager Matt Dicken

Once completed, the plan will be a comprehensive roadmap that will measure and track sustainability.

It will do this by checking current sustainability efforts, historical energy, water, and other resource consumption.

It will also track greenhouse gas emissions, preparing a forecast of future emissions, setting a target for reducing emissions consistent with state policies.

Finally it seeks to find strategic investments and sustainability projects SCV Water can use to improve its sustainability status in support of their mission and vision.

The plan is anticipated to be completed by Aug. 2022.

To register for the workshop visit their website.

The workshop will go from 6 to 8 p.m.

