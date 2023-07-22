ssusd

July 25: SUSD Holds Regular Board Meeting

Friday, Jul 21, 2023

By Press Release

The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, July 25, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:40 p.m.

The meeting will take place at the Education Center, which is located at 24930 Avenue Stanford in Santa Clarita.

You may also join the meeting via Zoom Webinar. To connect by computer via video or audio, click https://saugususd-org.zoom.us/j/83082940821.

Webinar ID: 830 8294 0821

To dial by phone:

+1 669 900 9128 or +1 669 444 9171

To view the full agenda online, click here.

