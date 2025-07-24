July 26-Aug. 30: Canyon Theatre Guild Presents ‘Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella’

The Canyon Theatre Guild’s opening performance of the Broadway musical classic, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella,” will be 8 p.m. Saturday, July 26.

The opening performance will feature a free wine and champagne reception for ticket holders.

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella is the new Broadway adaptation of the classic musical. This contemporary take on the classic tale features Rodgers & Hammerstein’s most beloved songs, including “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible/It’s Possible” and “Ten Minutes Ago,” alongside an up-to-date, hilarious and romantic libretto by Tony Award nominee Douglas Carter Beane. At its core, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella” remains the heartfelt tale of the girl from the cinders who connects with her prince.

“It’s the Cinderella story we all know and love, but with a modern twist. You won’t want to miss this updated adaptation with a lot of heart and soul. A great production you can enjoy with your whole family, full of whimsy and magic,” Eduardo Arteaga, Director of CTG, said.

“Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella” will run until Saturday, Aug. 30.

Tickets are $24 for adults, $20 for seniors and $15 for students.

Canyon Theatre Guild is located at 24242 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.

For showtimes or to reserve tickets, call (661)799-2702 or visit canyontheatre.org.

