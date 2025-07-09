July 26- Aug. 31: Santa Clarita Artists Association Features Nadia Lusian at the Canyon Theatre Guild

The Santa Clarita Artists Association is featuring their own Nadia Lusian at the Canyon Theatre Guild later this month.

Born in Edinburgh, Scotland, Lusian came to New Jersey as a ‘wee bairn’ (child). She graduated college with a B.A., Magna Cum Laude, in art/art history and headed west to eventually live in Santa Clarita.

She enjoyed a career as a graphic artist and designer for Remo Inc. She is now a member of SCAA and as an award-winning artist, she is pursuing her first love of painting in both acrylics and watercolor, exploring a variety of styles and genres.

Lusian’s solo exhibit is at the Canyon Theatre Guild 24242 Main Street, Newhall, from July 26 to August 31. There will be a reception on Aug. 9, 4 – 6 pm, where you are invited to join her for music, wine, tasty bites and viewing of 40 of her original paintings.

