1939 - Death of Harald Sandberg; built Sandberg's Summit Hotel on the Ridge Route [story]
Sandberg's Summit Hotel
July 26- Aug. 31: Santa Clarita Artists Association Features Nadia Lusian at the Canyon Theatre Guild
Water drop


The Santa Clarita Artists Association is featuring their own Nadia Lusian at the Canyon Theatre Guild later this month.

Born in Edinburgh, Scotland, Lusian came to New Jersey as a ‘wee bairn’  (child). She graduated college with a B.A., Magna Cum Laude, in art/art history  and headed west to eventually live in Santa Clarita.

She enjoyed a career as a  graphic artist and designer for Remo Inc. She is now a member of SCAA and as  an award-winning artist, she is pursuing her first love of painting in both acrylics  and watercolor, exploring a variety of styles and genres. 

Lusian’s solo exhibit is at the Canyon Theatre Guild 24242 Main Street, Newhall,  from July 26 to August 31. There will be a reception on Aug. 9, 4 – 6 pm,  where you are invited to join her for music, wine, tasty bites and viewing of 40 of  her original paintings.

Chthonic Contemplation
July 13: SCV BandsCast Sneak Preview Pirate Stage

July 13: SCV BandsCast Sneak Preview Pirate Stage
Monday, Jul 7, 2025
Santa Clarita Valley BandsCast will host a sneak preview of the SCV BandsCast Pirate Stage 6 p.m. Sunday, July 13 at Eighth & Rail.
FULL STORY...

July 26: Gunsmoke BBQ & Beer Will Host ‘Backyard Smoke & Sound’ Series

July 26: Gunsmoke BBQ & Beer Will Host ‘Backyard Smoke & Sound’ Series
Saturday, Jul 5, 2025
Gunsmoke BBQ & Beer in Santa Paula has announced its summer event series, “Backyard Smoke & Sound” will kick off on Saturday, July 26.
FULL STORY...

July 12-27: Olive Branch Theatricals Presents ‘The Olympians, a Muse-ical’

July 12-27: Olive Branch Theatricals Presents ‘The Olympians, a Muse-ical’
Thursday, Jul 3, 2025
Olive Branch Theatricals announces the premiere of "The Olympians," an electrifying new musical that challenges the patriarchy of Mount Olympus through the eyes of its most powerful goddesses.
FULL STORY...

July 13: Le Chene Celebrates Bastille Day 2025

July 13: Le Chene Celebrates Bastille Day 2025
Wednesday, Jul 2, 2025
Le Chene French Cuisine Restaurant will be hosting a Bastille Day Celebration, a day early this year, on Sunday, July 13.
FULL STORY...
SCVNews.com