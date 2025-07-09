July 26- Aug. 31: Santa Clarita Artists Association Features Nadia Lusian at the Canyon Theatre Guild

|
The California Highway Patrol today announced more than $35 million in grant funding to 148 California law enforcement agencies, crime laboratories, local government agencies and nonprofit organizations to help address the dangers of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
The Santa Clarita Artists Association is featuring their own Nadia Lusian at the Canyon Theatre Guild later this month.
As temperatures in Southern California reach triple digits this week, Rep. George Whitesides is helping to lead a series of bills aimed at addressing the growing threat of extreme heat.
1939
- Death of Harald Sandberg; built Sandberg's Summit Hotel on the Ridge Route [story
]
Santa Clarita Shakespeare will host a memorial service for Brent Christensen, one of the founding members of the acting company and long-time member of the Santa Clarita theater community.
The Master's University men's soccer team has released its 17-game schedule, which also includes three additional scrimmages against NCAA Division I, II and III teams.
The city of Santa Clarita will host a community fire safety meeting in partnership with the Los Angeles County Fire Department and Terra-gen, operator of a battery energy storage facility near Soledad Canyon Road and Sierra Highway.
As Chair of the Assembly Committee on Military and Veterans Affairs, Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth has announced a series of major legislative victories for veterans and military families.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department encourages new residents to the Santa Clarita Valley and those who may not have already registered to complete registration with Alert LA for timely emergency updates and information.
No tickets were sold matching all six numbers in the Monday July 7 Powerball drawing. However, one ticket which matched five numbers, was sold in Santa Clarita, at the Seafood City Supermarket, 26579 Bouquet Canyon Road, Saugus, CA 91350. It is worth $555,503.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved the appointment of Sarah Mahin as the first director of the new Department of Homeless Services and Housing, the county’s consolidated department focused on homelessness solutions.
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, July 10 at 6 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5 p.m.
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons is presenting three free webinar workshops on July 10, hosted by PCR Business Finance.
1997
- Santa Clarita City Council adopts initial Newhall Redevelopment Plan [story
]
Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station will be at Dick’s Sporting Goods 2-4 p.m. Thursday, July 10 for Coffee with a Cop.
Santa Clarita Valley BandsCast will host a sneak preview of the SCV BandsCast Pirate Stage 6 p.m. Sunday, July 13 at Eighth & Rail.
ARTree has announced it has three volunteer positions available for its board.
The city of Santa Clarita and Green Santa Clarita want you to be aware of Plastic Free July, a global movement that encourages millions of people to be part of the solution to plastic pollution.
California State University, Northridge, and Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation will present "Splash in the Water" at Castaic Lake, a free boating and water safety event for children ages 7-14. The program runs on Fridays beginning Friday, July 11 through Aug. 15.
For Fiscal Year 2025-26, the Measure E Low-Income Senior Exemption Form, along with any necessary attachments, must be submitted via U.S. mail and postmarked by Monday, July 14.
Each summer, families, friends and neighbors from across Santa Clarita eagerly await the return of a cherished tradition, an evening under the stars filled with live music, laughter and community spirit.
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of five productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, July 7 to Saturday, July 12.
1949
- Incorporation of Castaic Saddle Club; holds rodeos near future Castaic Lake (lower lagoon) [story
]
1850
- Town founder Henry Mayo Newhall arrives in California to look for gold [story
]
