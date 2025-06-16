July 26: CRY America Launches Los Angeles Youth Chapter

Child Rights and You (CRY) America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to ensuring every child’s right to education, healthcare, and protection from abuse and exploitation. By partnering with grassroots organizations, CRY America drives sustainable change for underprivileged children globally.

Since 2004, CRY America action centers in cities such as San Francisco, Connecticut, Detroit, San Diego, and Los Angeles have been mobilizing volunteers, raising funds, and running awareness campaigns.

Through these efforts, CRY America has impacted over 800,000 children, supported 1,700+ school activations, helped immunize nearly 240,000 infants, freed 2,587 villages from child labor, and rescued over 7,000 children from exploitation.

In Santa Clarita, the CRY Los Angeles Action Center, the parent chapter for the region, has been operational since 2017; coordinating local initiatives like CRY Holi, Arts Carnival, Kite Festival, volunteer drives, and fundraisers to support children in need. The L.A. Action Center is co-led by Varnica Singh and Ashutosh Das.

This year, under the umbrella of CRY Los Angeles, we are excited to announce the launch of the CRY America Los Angeles Youth Chapter, led by high school students to broaden youth-led advocacy under the guidance of the parent chapter.

To launch this next phase of impact, CRY is hosting a Volunteer Awareness Walk/Gathering, Saturday, July 26, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., at West Creek Park, Santa Clarita.

Meet the Core Team of the Youth Chapter:

– Sanjali Nautiyal (President)

– Liyana Chowdhury (Vice President)

– Nitya Maram (Treasurer)

– Sunishka Gali (Secretary & Volunteer Manager)

– Mridula Krishnan (Outreach Manager)

– Jiya Pai (Event Coordinator)

This community-focused gathering will feature:

– A meaningful walk to highlight child right

– Interactive booths on CRY’s mission and ways to help

– Games, arts & crafts, and activities for all ages

– A chance to meet our youth team and learn how to get involved

– Optional: Book drive (bring gently used books)

“Children everywhere deserve to grow up safe, loved, and free from fear. Through this youth chapter, we’re taking real steps to protect those whose rights are too often ignored. It’s not just about raising our voices,” said Sanjali Nautiyal, president, CRY America Los Angeles Youth Chapter. “It’s about changing lives.”

CRY is currently welcoming new volunteers and members! Whether you’re passionate about organizing, public speaking, social media, art, or simply caring about children’s rights, there’s a role for you.

Scan the QR code to express interest and join the CRY America Los Angeles Youth Chapter; built by students, for students, and supported by the parent CRY Los Angeles Chapter.

