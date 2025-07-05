July 26: Gunsmoke BBQ & Beer Will Host ‘Backyard Smoke & Sound’ Series

Gunsmoke BBQ & Beer in Santa Paula has announced its summer event series, “Backyard Smoke & Sound” will kick off on Saturday, July 26.

Each event features live music, beer tastings from local breweries and a special set menu of select smoked meats and crafted side dishes.

The series kicks off on July 26 with live music on the Gunsmoke BBQ backyard patio from 6-9 p.m., featuring Meridian, a jazz-blues combo playing classics and new music.

Local brewery partner Seaward Brewing, family-owned and locally brewed on the coast, is teaming up with Gunsmoke BBQ & Beer to present complimentary flights of its top beers as a unique tasting experience.

The special set menu will feature brisket lasagna, as well as Korean-style pork belly mac’n’cheese. Seating service required to receive complimentary beer flight tastings. No cover charge for this special evening.

The next installment in the “Backyard Smoke & Sound” summer event series at Gunsmoke BBQ & Beer is Saturday, Aug. 16, with live music from the Isla Vista Jazz Trio, brewery partners and set menu to be announced.

If you miss the Gunsmoke BBQ & Beer summer series kick-off in Santa Paula on Saturday, July 26, the 38th annual “A Taste of Camarillo” event at historic Camarillo Ranch will be held on Sunday, July 27. Gunsmoke BBQ & Beer will be featured among this year’s line-up of culinary exhibitors presenting fine foods, wines and beers. More info at: A Taste of Camarillo.

Gunsmoke BBQ & Beer is located at 817 East Main Street in Santa Paula, CA 93060.

Gunsmoke BBQ & Beer: https://gs-bbq.com

Seaward Brewing: www.seawardbrewing.com

Meridian: www.meridian-whitesmoke.com

