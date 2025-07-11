July 26: Rancho Camulos Hosts History Event, ‘The El Camino Real Bells’

The Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark Museum will host a special history event on Saturday, July 26, featuring the story of Mrs. A.S.C. Forbes and the creation of the El Camino Real Bells.

Most will recognize the uniquely shaped bells hanging from their shepherd’s crook staffs that have dotted the highways of California since the dawn of the 20th century. The story of how they branded California, and the remarkable woman responsible not just for their design but their creation, is one that continues to resonate to this day.

California historian Phyllis Hansen will bring “The Bell Lady,” Mrs. A.S.C. Forbes to life on Saturday, July 26 at 1 p.m. at the Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark.

Hansen will relate Forbes remarkable life and legacy as a true Renaissance Woman who, as an author, historian, designer, businesswoman, foundry-founder, activist and legendary photographer, was almost larger than life.

Forbes, whose full name was Harrye Rebecca Piper Forbes, was also director of the Historical Society of Southern California for many years.

In the early 1900s Forbes was living in Pasadena, and, along with Tessa Kelso and Anna Pitcher, became involved with saving the deteriorating Spanish missions. In 1904 the El Camino Real Association of California was founded and Forbes’ design for a bell to mark the route of El Camino Real was adopted. In 1906 she established the California Bell Company to make the 90-pound bells, which proved popular and stimulated public interest in preserving the missions.

Hansen will also share a number of unique artifacts from the estate of Forbes.

The suggested donation to attend the event is $10.

Museum docent-led tours will also be available at 3 p.m.

Reservations are recommended. To make reservations call (805) 521-1501. Purchase tickets at the door or at Ranchocamulos.org.

For Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark Museum information visit Ranchocamulos.org.

The Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark Museum is on Highway 126, 5164 E. Telegraph Road, Piru CA, 93040.

