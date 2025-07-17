July 26: Summer Reading Finale

Get ready to level up one last time. Join the Santa Clarita Public Library for the Summer Reading Finale on Friday, July 26, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Old Town Newhall Branch. Celebrate a summer of reading and adventure with live performers, music, crafts, story time and more.

Other Santa Clarita Public Library fun summer programs are also drawing to a close. Snakes on Sam will be coming to the Valencia Branch, with snakes, lizards and tortoises to teach about reptiles and give kids a chance to touch some animals. Kids can also Learn to Draw Comics at the Old Town Newhall Branch and learn 3-D Modeling and Building at the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Branch.

For a full schedule of events and program details visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com.

Like this: Like Loading...