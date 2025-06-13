July 27: Call to Artist for SCAA ‘Abstracted’ Deadline

The Santa Clarita Artists Association has issued a call to artists for “Abstracted,” art show which will open Aug 15 thru Sept. 21 at the SCAA 6th Street Gallery, 22508 6th St., Newhall, CA 91321.

The deadline for the art show is Sunday, July 27.

Simplified, abstraction in art does not aim to represent reality or replicate the world, but instead explores ideas and emotions that go beyond the literal, using elements to distort or create a new reality through line, shape, color, form, composition and gestural mark-making.

Work for this exhibit should challenge realism and literal replication to shift the bounds of what is known in the world as we see it. Artists are encouraged to abstract and/or deconstruct known subject matter, such as places, people and objects, or to submit work that is non-representational or non-objective, leaving reality entirely behind. All mediums are encouraged. Artwork shown at SCAA Gallery in the last two years will not be considered.

Notification: Tuesday, July 29

Reception: Saturday, Aug. 16, 5-8 p.m.

Entry Fee: $15 for up to four submissions; due at drop off

Artwork Drop Off: Aug. 12, 3-6 p.m.

Artwork Pickup: Sept. 23, 3-6 p.m.

Requirements: Artists are required to host up to four gallery shifts during the show, based on the number of accepted artists and overall show schedule.

Commission: SCAA retains 25% on all sales.

To apply for the art show visit https://www.santaclaritaartists.org/scaa-gallery-call-to-artist-abstracted.html.

Like this: Like Loading...