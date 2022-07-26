July 27: Hart Board Expected to Approve New Rio Norte Principal

A special meeting of the William S. Hart Union School District Governing Board will be held at 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 27.

The meeting is being held to approve the appointment of a new principal for Rio Norte Junior High School and the appointment of a new vice principal.

The meeting will be held at the district’s Administrative Center, 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

This will be an in person meeting. The meeting will also be livestreamed on YouTube.

The Board Agenda for the upcoming Special Meeting on July 27, 2022, is now available at Hart Board Agenda.

This will be an in person meeting. The meeting can also be viewed here.

