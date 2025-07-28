July 28-Aug. 1: Castaic Area I-5 Lane Reductions, Ramp Closures

Caltrans has announced overnight lane reductions in both directions of Interstate 5 (I-5) between Lake Hughes Road and two miles north of Templin Highway between Monday, July 28 and Friday, Aug. 1 for pavement rehabilitation.

One lane will close at 7 p.m., a second lane will close at 8 p.m., and three lanes will close at midnight. All lanes will reopen at 6 a.m.

Meanwhile, the southbound Templin Highway off-ramp is scheduled to close from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, July 28.

This construction is part of a project that began in April 2022. The overall scope of the project includes replacing concrete slabs, upgrading drainage systems and guardrail, repairing and stabilizing slopes through rock scaling and installing geogrid, and construction of a retaining wall.

Lane closures are subject to change due to weather, material, or other factors.

Please allow extra travel time and drive with caution through the construction zone as we work to keep your freeways safe. Watch for updates at Caltrans (District 7) on X.

