1952 - 7.5-magnitude Kern County earthquake devastates Tehachapi; damage spread from San Diego to Las Vegas [story]
quake map
July 28: Free International Film Screening ‘T is for Taj Mahal’
| Thursday, Jul 21, 2022
T Taj Mahal

A free international film screening and discussion with “T is for Taj Mahal” filmmaker Kireet Khurana will be held The MAIN in Old Town Newhall, Thursday, July 28, at 7 p.m.

The film “T for Taj Mahal” has a running time of 1 hour 44 mins. The film will be followed by a discussion with Khurana.

“T for Taj Mahal” is an Indian film about a man, Bansi, who sets out to solve the illiteracy problem in his village by starting a “Eat and Teach” campaign at his new restaurant on the way to the Taj Mahal aimed at tourists.

It is a heartwarming story about building community and following your passion.

Khurana is an accomplished filmmaker who has directed films for the National Film Board of Canada and UNICEF, and he was the director of India’s first live-action/animated combo film, “Toonpur Ka Superrhero.”

The MAIN

24266 Main St.,

Newhall, CA 91321
