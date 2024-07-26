July 29-Aug. 2: Caltrans I-5 Lane Closures Near Castaic to Continue

The California Department of Transportation announced the southbound Interstate 5 will be reduced to one or two lanes from two miles north of Templin Highway (near the Whitaker Sand Shed) north of Castaic to Lake Hughes Road overnights Monday, July 29 through Friday, Aug. 2 for paving work.

Lane closures are subject to change and are scheduled as follows:

Monday, July 29 through Friday, Aug. 2:

On southbound I-5 from two miles north of Templin Highway to Lake Hughes Road two lanes will be closed starting at 10 p.m. Three lanes will be closed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. (10 a.m. on Saturday morning).

The right northbound lane remains closed 24/7 through October.

This construction is part of a project that began in April of 2022. The overall scope of the project includes replacing concrete slabs, upgrading drainage systems and guardrail, repairing and stabilizing slopes through rock scaling and installing geogrid and construction of the retaining wall.

Please allow extra travel time and drive with caution through the construction zone as work continues to keep the freeways safe.

Watch for updates at Caltrans (District 7) on X.

Watch for closures and traffic conditions at Caltrans QuickMap.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...