Today in
S.C.V. History
July 26
1870 - Armantha Thibaudeau, community leader during early 20th Century and co-founder of chamber of commerce, born in Kentucky [story]
Armantha Thibaudeau
July 29-Aug. 2: Caltrans I-5 Lane Closures Near Castaic to Continue
| Friday, Jul 26, 2024
Lake Hughes freeway sign

The California Department of Transportation announced the southbound Interstate 5 will be reduced to one or two lanes from two miles north of Templin Highway (near the Whitaker Sand Shed) north of Castaic to Lake Hughes Road overnights Monday, July 29 through Friday, Aug. 2 for paving work.

Lane closures are subject to change and are scheduled as follows:

Monday, July 29 through Friday, Aug. 2:

On southbound I-5 from two miles north of Templin Highway to Lake Hughes Road two lanes will be closed starting at 10 p.m. Three lanes will be closed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. (10 a.m. on Saturday morning).

The right northbound lane remains closed 24/7 through October.

This construction is part of a project that began in April of 2022. The overall scope of the project includes replacing concrete slabs, upgrading drainage systems and guardrail, repairing and stabilizing slopes through rock scaling and installing geogrid and construction of the retaining wall.

Please allow extra travel time and drive with caution through the construction zone as work continues to keep the freeways safe.

Watch for updates at Caltrans (District 7) on X.

Watch for closures and traffic conditions at Caltrans QuickMap.
Newsom Issues Executive Order to Clear Homeless Encampments

Newsom Issues Executive Order to Clear Homeless Encampments
Thursday, Jul 25, 2024
Building on California’s ongoing work and unprecedented investments to address the decades-long issue of homelessness, California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Thursday ordering state agencies and departments to adopt clear policies that urgently address homeless encampments while  respecting the dignity and well-being of all Californians.
FULL STORY...

Ocean Water Warning for July 24

Ocean Water Warning for July 24
Wednesday, Jul 24, 2024
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
FULL STORY...

County Revamps Help Line for Mental Health, Overdose Services

County Revamps Help Line for Mental Health, Overdose Services
Wednesday, Jul 24, 2024
The Los Angeles County Departments of Mental Health and Public Health have centralized access to mental health and substance use services into one 24/7 call center at (800) 854-7771.
FULL STORY...

Supes Unanimously Approve Creation of Ethics Commission, Reform

Supes Unanimously Approve Creation of Ethics Commission, Reform
Tuesday, Jul 23, 2024
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved Tuesday a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Chair Lindsey P. Horvath that directs the creation of an independent Ethics Commission and ethics reform measures to improve transparency and create greater oversight in County government.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Aug. 9-11: ‘Fringe of the Woods Festival’ in Frazier Park
Returning for a fourth year, the “Fringe of the Woods Festival” will again be held Aug. 9-11 at the Mile High Theater in Lake of the Woods/Frazier Park.
Aug. 9-11: ‘Fringe of the Woods Festival’ in Frazier Park
Aug. 31: Back to Val Verde for Val Verde’s 100!
The Val Verde Historical Society will host Back to Val Verde for Val Verde's 100! on Saturday, Aug. 31 at 11 a.m. This all day picnic and celebration will feature food, music, games and raffles.
Aug. 31: Back to Val Verde for Val Verde’s 100!
SCV Sheriff’s Station Seeks Public’s Help
Can you help us identify these thieves? The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station is seeking the public's help in identifying two grand theft suspects. On June 22 two suspects stole a white 2019 Toyota Tacoma tailgate from a vehicle in Valencia.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Seeks Public’s Help
City Seeking Artisans for Light Up Main Street
The city of Santa Clarita and DrinkPAK! are seeking talented creators for Maker's Marketplace, a curated shopping experience at the city's largest holiday event, Light Up Main Street.
City Seeking Artisans for Light Up Main Street
SCV Sheriff’s Foundation Celebrates Gloria Mercado-Fortine
Outgoing Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Foundation President Gloria Mercdo-Fortine recently received high praise for her tenure as president of the foundation for the past four years.
SCV Sheriff’s Foundation Celebrates Gloria Mercado-Fortine
Mike West | Message From the CIF-SS Commissioner
Here we are at the end of July and preparations for the fall season are already underway at most of our member schools. As is the case most every year, school administration and athletic faculty should be aware and ready to immediately implement the rule changes enacted the previous year.
Mike West | Message From the CIF-SS Commissioner
SCVEDC Seeking Candidates for President, CEO
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation announced earlier this month that Jey Wagner stepped down from his role as president and CEO effective July 8, 2024.
SCVEDC Seeking Candidates for President, CEO
Rideshare Drivers to Remain Independent Contractors
(CN) — The California Supreme Court on Thursday rebuffed a union-backed challenge to the voter-approved law that exempts app-based drivers working for companies such as Uber, Lyft and DoorDash from being classified as employees rather than independent contractors under the state's labor code.
Rideshare Drivers to Remain Independent Contractors
TMU Names Daniel Rush Mustangs XCTF Head Coach
Daniel Rush has been named the head coach for The Master's University's cross country and track & field teams.
TMU Names Daniel Rush Mustangs XCTF Head Coach
Jason Gibbs | Santa Clarita’s New, Upcoming Projects
Nothing says Santa Clarita like our beautiful mountains, pristine parks, paseos meandering through our neighborhoods, lush trees and amenities for residents of all ages.
Jason Gibbs | Santa Clarita’s New, Upcoming Projects
CalArtians Help Propel ‘Inside Out 2’ to Highest-Grossing Animated Film
"Inside Out 2," the sequel to Pixar’s 2015 hit, is taking the worldwide box office by storm.
CalArtians Help Propel ‘Inside Out 2’ to Highest-Grossing Animated Film
Sept. 7: ‘Game. Set. Hope.’ Tennis Tourney Benefiting Mental Health Awareness
In honor of World Suicide Prevention Day, the second annual "Game. Set. Hope. Charity Tennis Tournament" will be held Saturday, Sept. 7, beginning 9:30 a.m., at the West Ranch High School tennis courts.
Sept. 7: ‘Game. Set. Hope.’ Tennis Tourney Benefiting Mental Health Awareness
Newsom Issues Executive Order to Clear Homeless Encampments
Building on California’s ongoing work and unprecedented investments to address the decades-long issue of homelessness, California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Thursday ordering state agencies and departments to adopt clear policies that urgently address homeless encampments while  respecting the dignity and well-being of all Californians.
Newsom Issues Executive Order to Clear Homeless Encampments
Today in SCV History (July 25)
1915 - Pioneer Juan Batista Suraco buried in a family graveyard, currently unmarked, in Bouquet Canyon near Benz Road [story]
Suraco family
Ocean Water Warning for July 24
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Ocean Water Warning for July 24
County Revamps Help Line for Mental Health, Overdose Services
The Los Angeles County Departments of Mental Health and Public Health have centralized access to mental health and substance use services into one 24/7 call center at (800) 854-7771.
County Revamps Help Line for Mental Health, Overdose Services
Aug. 10: ‘Clear the Shelter’ Party for Animal Adoption Month
Adopt a Pet and help the Castaic Animal Shelter "Clear the Shelter" with their kick-off Party on Aug. 10. 
Aug. 10: ‘Clear the Shelter’ Party for Animal Adoption Month
Aug. 1: SCV Water’s Engineering and Operations Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Engineering and Operations Committee will hold a meeting Thursday, Aug 1, at 5:30 p.m., in the Engineering Services Section Boardroom, 26521 Summit Circle in Santa Clarita.
Aug. 1: SCV Water’s Engineering and Operations Committee Meeting
Community Hackathons to Promote Mobile Driver’s License
The California Department of Motor Vehicles invites businesses, public agencies and innovators to apply to join two community “hackathons” to promote additional uses for the California mobile Driver’s License.
Community Hackathons to Promote Mobile Driver’s License
