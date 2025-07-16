header image

1925 - Actor Harry Carey files patent on the original 160-acre Saugus homestead he'd purchased in 1916 (now Tesoro Del Valle) [story]
Harry Carey
July 29: Fostering Youth Independence Holds Summer “Healthy Meals” Cooking Classes for Local Foster Youth Teaching Meal Planning and Shopping on a Budget
Wednesday, Jul 16, 2025
Water drop


 Fostering Youth Independence has held two summer “Healthy Meals” cooking classes for local foster youth, the first program of its kind in Santa Clarita.

The new initiative was designed to teach approximately 30 foster youth in the FYI community strategies for meal planning and grocery shopping on a budget, instruct them how to prepare healthy meals, provide basic kitchen tools and supplies, and empower them with a skill they will use for life. 

“Sadly, food insecurity is a common challenge for Santa Clarita’s foster youth who live below the poverty level and must stretch their limited resources to pay for housing, transportation, food and other basic needs,” explained Carolyn Olsen, FYI’s executive director and co-founder.  “Because they have not been taught how to grocery shop on a budget and lack basic cooking skills, they often turn to fast food and other unhealthy options for their nutritional needs.”

The classes are being led by Chef Kristi Descher, culinary arts instructor from College of the Canyons, who donated her time to teach FYI youth how to prepare the two meals of bruschetta, pasta and meatballs, and chocolate chip scones; and chili, cornbread, salad dressings and apple cobbler. The classes are being held in the large, commercial-style kitchen of Christ Lutheran Church which generously donated its use.

All of the ingredients for the meals and the tools needed to prepare them were purchased with funding from a City of Santa Clarita Community Services & Arts grant. Each youth left the classes with recipes, pots and pans, a kitchen knife, cutting board, baking sheet, measuring cups and spoons, kitchen towels and oven mitts and, most importantly, the knowledge of how to use them.

“Poor nutrition and food insecurity can contribute to a number of diet-related illness like obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure, each of which can exacerbate an existing health conditions,” said Olsen. “Food insecurity is also detrimental to mental health. The stress that comes from not knowing where a next meal will come from can cause or contribute to elevated stress levels, anxiety and depression.” 

She explained that by teaching youth to shop for and prepare healthy meals at home, these  classes will improve their well-being and equip them with a tool to become successful, independent adults.

Fostering Youth Independence is the largest foster youth support organization in Santa Clarita, whose mission is to support and guide local foster youth aging out of the foster care system to achieve a post-secondary education, a key to helping overcome a shaky foundation and unlocking the doors to a successful future. Each youth is paired with a volunteer Ally, who has the unique opportunity to directly impact their life by providing encouragement and support, a key to breaking the cycle of challenges they face.

FYI will hold an orientation and training session for those interested in becoming Allies on Tuesday, July 29, in the Fellowship Center at Christ Lutheran Church in Valencia from 6-8 pm.  Those interested can email FYI’s Volunteer Coordinator Darlene Allen at dallen@fyifosteryouth.org.

Further information about Fostering Youth Independence and how to support this organization can be found on the website.
Wednesday, Jul 16, 2025
Wednesday, Jul 16, 2025
Tuesday, Jul 15, 2025
Monday, Jul 14, 2025
Saturday, Jul 12, 2025
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
City of Santa Clarita Mayor Bill Miranda’s Official Statement on the Passing of Pastor John MacArthur
City of Santa Clarita Mayor, Bill Miranda, has issued an official statement regarding the passing of Grace Community Church's Pastor John MacArthur. 
City of Santa Clarita Mayor Bill Miranda’s Official Statement on the Passing of Pastor John MacArthur
July 25-Aug. 10: ‘Stupid *** Bird’ at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall
Theatre Extempore has announced its inaugural full-length production, "Stupid F***ing Bird," running from July 25 through Aug. 10 at The MAIN theater in Old Town Newhall as part of the 2025 Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival.
July 25-Aug. 10: ‘Stupid *** Bird’ at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall
Today in SCV History (July 16)
1925 - Actor Harry Carey files patent on the original 160-acre Saugus homestead he'd purchased in 1916 (now Tesoro Del Valle) [story]
Harry Carey
Aug 10: Camp Snoopy Market at Saugus High School
Luna Events will host Camp Snoopy Market 3-9 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 10 at Saugus High School.
Aug 10: Camp Snoopy Market at Saugus High School
County Awards Grants to SCV Arts, Cultural, Social Service Organizations
Four Santa Clarita Valley arts organizations have received more than $25,000 in Los Angeles County Arts Grants from the Organizational Grant Program funds.
County Awards Grants to SCV Arts, Cultural, Social Service Organizations
County Moves to Streamline Film Permits, Explore $100M Innovation Fund
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion aimed at cutting red tape, modernizing permitting processes and exploring bold new investments to secure the region’s creative future.
County Moves to Streamline Film Permits, Explore $100M Innovation Fund
Jul 25: Placerita Canyon Natural Area, Nature Center Movie Night, Picnic
The Placerita Canyon Natural Area and Nature Center invites the public to a special movie night and family picnic on Friday, July 25, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Jul 25: Placerita Canyon Natural Area, Nature Center Movie Night, Picnic
‘In Orbit’ Art Exhibit Now on View at Newhall Community Center
The city of Santa Clarita has announced its latest art exhibition, “In Orbit,” is now on view at the Newhall Community Center through Wednesday, Oct. 1.
‘In Orbit’ Art Exhibit Now on View at Newhall Community Center
Dr. John MacArthur, Chancellor of The Master’s University, Dies at 86
The Master's University has announced the death of Dr. John MacArthur, president and chancellor of TMU. MacArthur died on Monday, July 14, after contracting pneumonia.
Dr. John MacArthur, Chancellor of The Master’s University, Dies at 86
Today in SCV History (July 15)
1891 - R.E. Nickel publishes area's first newspaper, The Acton Rooster [story]
Acton Rooster
City Now Accepting Vendor Applications for Makers Marketplace
The city of Santa Clarita invites local artisans and crafters to apply Makers Marketplace, returning as part of the annual Light Up Main Street, presented by DrinkPAK, on Saturday, Nov. 15.
City Now Accepting Vendor Applications for Makers Marketplace
William S. Hart Park Officially Opens as City’s 40th Park
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the official opening of its 40th park, William S. Hart Park, now under full city ownership and open to the public.
William S. Hart Park Officially Opens as City’s 40th Park
L.A. County Homelessness Shows Decline for Second Consecutive Year
The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority released the results of the 2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count on Monday, july 14.
L.A. County Homelessness Shows Decline for Second Consecutive Year
July 19: Southern Gospel Brunch Fundraiser for Finally Family Homes
Finally Family Homes a Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit which offers support to young adults transitioning out of foster care, will host a Southern Gospel Brunch fundraiser on Saturday, July 19 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
July 19: Southern Gospel Brunch Fundraiser for Finally Family Homes
Performing Arts Center Announces 2025-2026 Spotlight Series
This fall, the College of the Canyons Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center Spotlight Series will feature a diverse lineup of talented musicians and performers spanning the genres of swing, pop rock and magic.
Performing Arts Center Announces 2025-2026 Spotlight Series
Aug. 3: ‘Summer Shred’ Event at True Barre
True Barre is hosting "Summer Shred," a high-energy community shredding and fitness event 8 a.m.-noon, Sunday, Aug. 3.
Aug. 3: ‘Summer Shred’ Event at True Barre
California Credit Union Foundation Awards Grant to Santa Clarita Teacher
California Credit Union Foundation has awarded a grant to La Mesa Junior High School in Santa Clarita through its Spring 2025 Teacher Grant Program. The grant, given to La Mesa Junior High School Teacher Kamalinphol Punpanichgul, will be used to fund a sumo robot challenge for robotics students.
California Credit Union Foundation Awards Grant to Santa Clarita Teacher
Aug 5: Latino Business Alliance Café con Leche
The Latino Business Alliance will host a Café con Leche, 9-10:15 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5 at Southern California Edison, 25625 Rye Canyon Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
Aug 5: Latino Business Alliance Café con Leche
July 15: SBDC Webinar on Financial Fitness
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar, "Financial Fitness: Why is the Balance Sheet so Important for My Small Business?" on Tuesday, July 15 from 10-11:30 a.m.
July 15: SBDC Webinar on Financial Fitness
Ken Striplin | A Summer of Discovery, Connection in Santa Clarita
As summer unfolds in Santa Clarita, our city comes alive with opportunities that spark curiosity, creativity and community.
Ken Striplin | A Summer of Discovery, Connection in Santa Clarita
July 14-19: Eight Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of eight productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, July 14 to Saturday, July 19.
July 14-19: Eight Productions Filming in SCV
July 14-16: Castaic Area I-5 Lane Reductions
Caltrans has announced overnight lane reductions are scheduled on northbound and southbound Interstate 5 (I-5) between Lake Hughes Road and two miles north of Templin Highway starting Monday, July 14 for pavement rehabilitation.
July 14-16: Castaic Area I-5 Lane Reductions
SCVNews.com