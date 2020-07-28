July 29: Hart District Special Virtual Meeting

The Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District will hold a special virtual meeting Wednesday, July 29, at 8:00 a.m., which can be viewed [here].
To provide public comment on a Special Meeting agenda item, please email written comments to ddunn@hartdistrict.org no later than 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 28. Please use “Public Comment” in the title of the email.
Items on the agenda include a detailed review of the Fall 2020 Action Plan, as well as extending the authorization of the Superintendent and/or his designee to take any and all actions necessary to ensure the health and safety of students and staff and to ensure public education continues to be provided to the students due to ongoing emergency conditions.
To view the full agenda online, see below:
Special (Virtual) Meeting of the Governing Board
William S. Hart Union HSD
July 29, 2020 8:00AM
The meeting can be viewed on YouTube at https://youtu.be/f4Nuqb05YdU
I. Call to Order
II. Roll Call and Establishment of Quorum
III. Pledge of Allegiance
IV. Approval of Agenda
V. Public Comments for Special Meeting Items
Quick Summary / Abstract:
To provide public comment on a Special Meeting agenda item, you may submit written comments by email to ddunn@hartdistrict.org no later than 4:00 p.m., July 28. Please use “Public Comment” in the title of the email. Comments will only be heard regarding items on the Special Meeting agenda. Please limit your comments to a maximum of two minutes when read aloud.
Due to the ongoing emergency conditions, Resolution No. 20/21-2 will extend the authorization of the Superintendent and/or his designee to take any and all actions necessary to ensure the continuation of public education, and the health and safety of the students and staff as previously approved in April 2020.
Rationale:
In December 2019, an outbreak of respiratory illness due to a novel coronavirus (a disease now known as COVID-19) was identified and has impacted more than 75 countries including the United States. As of March 4, 2020, Governor Gavin Newsom declared a State of Emergency to enable state and local agencies to more effectively respond to the threat of spread of COVID-19. Resolution No. 20/21-2 would allow the Superintendent and/or his designee to take any and all actions necessary to ensure the health and safety of students and staff and to ensure public education continues to be provided to the students.
Recommended Motion:
Approve Resolution No. 20/21-2 declaring emergency conditions exist at Hart District schools and offices and authorizing the superintendent and/or designee to take any and all actions necessary to ensure the continuation of public education, and health and safety of the students and staff.
The Board will review specific details of the Fall 2020 Action Plan approved on July 15, 2020. The Action Plan was approved prior to Governor Newsom’s recent announcement regarding guidelines for school reopening.
Rationale:
At the July 15, 2020, Governing Board meeting, the Board approved a Fall 2020 Action Plan with the following details: 1) Classes will begin on August 11 in an online format; 2) Online instruction will continue for approximately five weeks (through the first progress reporting period – September 11); 3) Staff will report to work as assigned for the start of the school year; and, 4) Training will commence tomorrow to enhance online instruction, to prepare for the next phase of Blended Learning, and to implement safety procedures as outlined in the Reopening Protocols for K-12 Schools, with the overriding goal to fully reopen. The Board’s action came prior to Governor Newsom’s announcement regarding guidelines for school reopening. The Board will review these details to determine if any revisions are necessary.
Recommended Motion:
Make adjustments, if deemed necessary, to the Fall 2020 Action Plan.
VII. Adjournment
Disability Information:
In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the Superintendent’s Office (661.259.0033.x201). Notification 48 hours prior to the meeting will enable the District to make reasonable arrangements to ensure accessibility to this meeting.
