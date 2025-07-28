July 29: Preventing the Unexpected & Financial Management Webinar

The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar, “Preventing the Unexpected & Financial Management with Citi” on Tuesday, July 29 from 12-1:30 p.m.

This workshop is designed to help you mitigate risks in your business. As an entrepreneur, financial management is key to having success.

Learning Objectives include:

Learn the concept of financial management and its importance to a small business and its owner.

Identify financial management practices, rules and tools commonly available to small businesses.

Learn how financial management practices, rules, and tools work.

Please register at Register.

