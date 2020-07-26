July 29: Santa Clarita Community College District’s Virtual Business Meeting, Budget Workshop

The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a video/teleconferencing business meeting and tentative budget workshop Wednesday, July 29, with closed session beginning at 4:00 p.m., followed by open session at 5:00 p.m.

The teleconference will be held via Zoom:

Webinar ID: 949-5065-6031

To live stream the meeting, click [here].

To call-in: (669) 900-6833, then follow prompts.

Information regarding Public Comment:

Members of the public wishing to provide public comment please remember that Public comment is limited to three minutes per speaker (calculated at approximately 300 words) and the submitted comments will be read by District Staff. Please adhere to the following procedures:

– Public comment on closed session agenda items must be submitted in advance no later than 1 hour before the start time of the meeting via email to: boardmeetingcomments@canyons.edu. Comments will be read by District staff for the record during the meeting.

– Public comments on an agenda item or another topic within the jurisdiction of the Board of Trustees must submit their comments in advance or during the meeting via email at boardmeetingcomments@canyons.edu. The comments will be read by District staff during the meeting.

– To report out section of agenda: If you wish to provide your report in writing, please send it to us at boardmeetingcomments@canyons.edu in advance of the meeting. If you wish to give your report during your time at the meeting, please limit it to 3-5 minutes. In the Subject line, please indicate which report it is.

Items on the agenda include extension of the Memorandum of Understanding regarding the Inmate Education at Pitchess Detention Center program and approval of the Santa Clarita Community College District’s 2020-2021 Tentative Budget.

To view full agenda online, click [here].