[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
85°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 25
1915 - Pioneer Juan Batista Suraco buried in a family graveyard, currently unmarked, in Bouquet Canyon near Benz Road [story]
Suraco family
July 29: Santa Clarita Community College District’s Virtual Business Meeting, Budget Workshop
| Saturday, Jul 25, 2020
COC Aerial Valencia Campus

The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a video/teleconferencing business meeting and tentative budget workshop Wednesday, July 29, with closed session beginning at 4:00 p.m., followed by open session at 5:00 p.m.

The teleconference will be held via Zoom:
Webinar ID: 949-5065-6031

To live stream the meeting, click [here].

To call-in: (669) 900-6833, then follow prompts.

Information regarding Public Comment:

Members of the public wishing to provide public comment please remember that Public comment is limited to three minutes per speaker (calculated at approximately 300 words) and the submitted comments will be read by District Staff. Please adhere to the following procedures:

– Public comment on closed session agenda items must be submitted in advance no later than 1 hour before the start time of the meeting via email to: boardmeetingcomments@canyons.edu. Comments will be read by District staff for the record during the meeting.

– Public comments on an agenda item or another topic within the jurisdiction of the Board of Trustees must submit their comments in advance or during the meeting via email at boardmeetingcomments@canyons.edu. The comments will be read by District staff during the meeting.

– To report out section of agenda: If you wish to provide your report in writing, please send it to us at boardmeetingcomments@canyons.edu in advance of the meeting. If you wish to give your report during your time at the meeting, please limit it to 3-5 minutes. In the Subject line, please indicate which report it is.

Items on the agenda include extension of the Memorandum of Understanding regarding the Inmate Education at Pitchess Detention Center program and approval of the Santa Clarita Community College District’s 2020-2021 Tentative Budget.

To view full agenda online, click [here].
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

July 29: Santa Clarita Community College District’s Virtual Business Meeting, Budget Workshop

July 29: Santa Clarita Community College District’s Virtual Business Meeting, Budget Workshop
Saturday, Jul 25, 2020
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a video/teleconferencing business meeting and tentative budget workshop Wednesday, July 29, with closed session beginning at 4:00 p.m., followed by open session at 5:00 p.m.
FULL STORY...

COC Theatre Department to Hold 3 Virtual Performances

COC Theatre Department to Hold 3 Virtual Performances
Tuesday, Jul 21, 2020
While the coronavirus pandemic has shuttered playhouses and theaters across the country, the College of the Canyons Theatre Department has found a way for the show to go on.
FULL STORY...

Registration Underway for COC Fall 2020 Semester

Registration Underway for COC Fall 2020 Semester
Monday, Jul 20, 2020
Registration is underway for College of the Canyons' fall 2020 semester, as the college has moved most of its courses to online and distance learning formats to ensure local residents can access the classes they need to get ahead.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita, CalArts Cut Deal to Boost High-Speed Internet Service

Santa Clarita, CalArts Cut Deal to Boost High-Speed Internet Service
Friday, Jul 17, 2020
The city of Santa Clarita and California Institute of the Arts have entered into a three-year agreement for lit transport service to facilitate gigabit high-speed internet service for the college.
FULL STORY...

CSUN’s Sunny Days Virtual Camp Offers Alternative to Traditional Summer Camps

CSUN’s Sunny Days Virtual Camp Offers Alternative to Traditional Summer Camps
Tuesday, Jul 14, 2020
Summer traditionally means camp for many kids. But this year — with the upheaval caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and recommendations to stay indoors and limit contact with others as much as possible — many traditional summer camps are closed, and many families are scrambling to find alternatives to keep their children entertained and busy while school is out.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
July 29: Santa Clarita Community College District’s Virtual Business Meeting, Budget Workshop
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a video/teleconferencing business meeting and tentative budget workshop Wednesday, July 29, with closed session beginning at 4:00 p.m., followed by open session at 5:00 p.m.
July 29: Santa Clarita Community College District’s Virtual Business Meeting, Budget Workshop
Saturday COVID-19 Roundup: 172,325 Cases Countywide, 4,126 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Saturday 53 new deaths and 3,628 new cases of COVID-19, with 4,126 in the Santa Clarita Valley to date.
Saturday COVID-19 Roundup: 172,325 Cases Countywide, 4,126 SCV Cases
Probation Officers Recognized for Assistance During Saddleridge, Tick Fires
The Los Angeles County Probation Department announced Friday that 96 Probation officers and staff will receive the Department’s Medal of Merit for bravely assisting with the evacuation of youth at Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall (BJNJH) in Sylmar and Camp Joseph Scott in Santa Clarita during the Saddleridge and Tick Fires in 2019.
Probation Officers Recognized for Assistance During Saddleridge, Tick Fires
New Distance Learning Resources, Partnerships Coming to California Schools
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond and leaders serving on the Closing the Digital Divide Task Force identified new resources and partnerships Friday to support California schools preparing for distance learning this fall.
New Distance Learning Resources, Partnerships Coming to California Schools
Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV Sunday
According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) forecast, air quality will be unhealthy Sunday for sensitive groups and individuals.
Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV Sunday
Today in SCV History (July 25)
1915 - Pioneer Juan Batista Suraco buried in a family graveyard, currently unmarked, in Bouquet Canyon near Benz Road [story]
Suraco family
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 44 New Deaths in L.A. County; California Deaths Hit New Single-Day Record
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 44 new deaths and 1,949 new cases of COVID-19, with 4,099 cases confirmed to date in the SCV, including 1,928 in the city of Santa Clarita.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 44 New Deaths in L.A. County; California Deaths Hit New Single-Day Record
Dodgers Field Opening Day 30-Man Roster; Fan Cutouts Extended to Pets
The Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday announced their Opening Day 30-man roster ahead of the 2020 60-game regular season and opened Thursday night with an 8-1 Dodgers victory against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers Field Opening Day 30-Man Roster; Fan Cutouts Extended to Pets
Aug. 1: Free Household Hazardous Waste Roundup at Via Princessa Station
Santa Clarita residents are invited to bring their unwanted household hazardous waste and electronic waste to a free roundup at the Via Princessa Metrolink parking lot on Saturday, August 1, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Aug. 1: Free Household Hazardous Waste Roundup at Via Princessa Station
Newsom Unveils New Supports, Safeguards for California Workers
Building on previous actions to protect California’s frontline workforce, Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday announced a host of new safeguards for workers who face the greatest risk of COVID-19.
Newsom Unveils New Supports, Safeguards for California Workers
‘Sullivans in Pandemic City’ Wraps Season 1 in Valencia
When the COVID-19 crisis began in March, 'Sullivans in Pandemic City' creator Jeff Hagkull found himself with a lot of time on his hands.
‘Sullivans in Pandemic City’ Wraps Season 1 in Valencia
Newsom Moves to Build California PPE Stockpile
Taking aggressive action to boost California’s long-term supply of life-saving personal protective equipment or PPE both now and into the fall months, Governor Gavin Newsom announced new actions this week to strengthen the state’s response to COVID-19.
Newsom Moves to Build California PPE Stockpile
Padilla Breaks Down November Election Voting Process Amid Pandemic
In-person voting will still be available for the November election, but operations will be strategic to keep voters and poll workers as safe as possible, Secretary of State Alex Padilla said Thursday.
Padilla Breaks Down November Election Voting Process Amid Pandemic
Complaints in SCV Rise; What Happens When Businesses Don’t Comply?
Complaints about Santa Clarita Valley businesses not complying with COVID-19 safety measures have increased to more than 200 over the past two months, according to Los Angeles County Public Health, which broke down Thursday what happens when businesses fail to comply.
Complaints in SCV Rise; What Happens When Businesses Don’t Comply?
Survey: Staying at Home is Taking a Toll on Families
Life staying at home in COVID-19 lockdown is unsettling the physical and mental wellbeing of parents and their children, according to a new national survey published Friday in the journal Pediatrics.
Survey: Staying at Home is Taking a Toll on Families
Deputies Arrest Assault Suspect in Castaic, Parolee in Canyon Country
In separate incidents Thursday morning, deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station arrested a suspect in an assault with a deadly weapon case in Castaic and a man for allegedly violating his parole in Canyon Country.
Deputies Arrest Assault Suspect in Castaic, Parolee in Canyon Country
J-Team Cites Vaping Store Clerk, Arrests Woman on Warrants
A detective from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff Station's J-Team cited a vaping store clerk Tuesday for allegedly selling tobacco products to underage customers.
J-Team Cites Vaping Store Clerk, Arrests Woman on Warrants
CDC Releases Revised Guidelines in Favor of Reopening Schools
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released revised guidelines Thursday in favor of reopening schools as parents and teachers become increasingly anxious about sending the nation’s 55 million school children into brick-and-mortar institutions during a resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic.
CDC Releases Revised Guidelines in Favor of Reopening Schools
Today in SCV History (July 24)
1864 - Walker/Reynier family patriarch Jean Joseph Reynier, then 15, arrives in Sand Canyon from France; eventually homesteads 1,200 acres [story]
Joseph Reynier
County to Invest Nearly $17M to Revitalize Play Areas in Underserved Communities
July is Parks Make Life Better month, which highlights local parks, recreation, trails, open space, and facilities as critical infrastructure for Californians impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic
County to Invest Nearly $17M to Revitalize Play Areas in Underserved Communities
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 166,848 Cases Countywide, 4,062 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Thursday confirmed 49 new deaths and 2,014 new cases of COVID-19, with 4,062 cases confirmed in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 166,848 Cases Countywide, 4,062 Cases in SCV
Hart District Officials Confirm No Teacher Layoffs for Fall Term
There are no teacher layoffs planned for William S. Hart Union High School District for the coming fall, district and teacher representatives confirmed Thursday.
Hart District Officials Confirm No Teacher Layoffs for Fall Term
Supes Approve Expanding School-Based Intervention Programs for Young Men of Color
As protests across the country continue, in a call for greater racial equity to counteract the injustices faced by men of color, the Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved a motion to increase Department of Mental Health (DMH) funding to combat the school-to-prison pipeline of African American men.
Supes Approve Expanding School-Based Intervention Programs for Young Men of Color
Aug. 5: SCV Groundwater Sustainability Plan Web Conference Workshop
Join the SCV Groundwater Sustainability Agency (SCV-GSA) via web conference on Wednesday, Aug. 5, at 4:00 p.m., to learn and to provide input on plans to sustain our water supply as we continue the process of developing a Groundwater Sustainability Plan (GSP). 
Aug. 5: SCV Groundwater Sustainability Plan Web Conference Workshop
%d bloggers like this: