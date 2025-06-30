header image

1943 - Army Air Force pilot Loncie L. Tucker, on training run, dies when his P-38 fighter crashes at Wayside Honor Rancho (later Pitchess Detention Center) in Castaic [story]
July 3: Friends of Santa Clarita Library Author Lecture, Book Signing
| Monday, Jun 30, 2025
The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library present a free author lecture and book signing with author Rudy Lerma De La Rosa, 6 p.m. Thursday, July 3 at the Old Town Newhall Library.

De La Rosa also cites himself as an educator, veteran and Santa Clarita native.

Author of “The Hero’s Journey” and “The Path of True North,” De La Rosa will speak on his philosophy and strategies for accomplishing reconciling and healing from past trauma, overcoming adversity, setting and accomplishing goals, solving problems and making decisions, breaking cycles of general dysfunction, realizing your full potential and highest purpose, building unlimited abundance in all domains of life and more using his life story and published memoir as a guide.

This event will also include a book signing and meet and greet with the author.

This event will be held at the Old Town Newhall Library Community Room, 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

To learn more about De La Rosa and his book, “The Path of True North,” visit https://thepathoftruenorth.com/home.

July 5-6: AV Indian Museum Hosts Artist Nadiya Littlewarrior

July 5-6: AV Indian Museum Hosts Artist Nadiya Littlewarrior
Saturday, Jun 28, 2025
California State Parks will host Native American artist Nadiya Littlewarrior at the Antelope Valley Indian Museum in Lancaster 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 5-6.
FULL STORY...

FYI Hosts Annual ‘Celebration of Everything’ Honoring Youth, Volunteers

FYI Hosts Annual ‘Celebration of Everything’ Honoring Youth, Volunteers
Tuesday, Jun 24, 2025
Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence recently held its “Celebration of Everything” event in appreciation of the many volunteers who make such a difference in the lives of Santa Clarita Valley foster youth and recognized a record number of 32 youth for education milestones.
FULL STORY...

Gibbons Conservation Center Matching Fundraising

Gibbons Conservation Center Matching Fundraising
Tuesday, Jun 24, 2025
The Gibbons Conservation Center is nearly halfway to its June fundraising goal, which will generously be matched. That leaves one week to double your donation.
FULL STORY...

June 25: Agua Dulce Women’s Club Community Blood Drive

June 25: Agua Dulce Women’s Club Community Blood Drive
Saturday, Jun 21, 2025
The Agua Dulce Women's Club Community Blood Drive will be held Wednesday, June 25, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. at 33201 Agua Dulce Canyon Road, Agua Dulce, CA 91390.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
July 9: Hart & Main New Weekly Rooftop Event ‘Summer Set’
Hart & Main will introduce a new weekly rooftop event, "Summer Set," beginning Wednesday, July 9, 5-10 p.m.
July 9: Hart & Main New Weekly Rooftop Event ‘Summer Set’
GO! Santa Clarita has New Transit OnDemand App
Beginning Tuesday, July 1, Go! Santa Clarita will be available on a new Transit OnDemand app, replacing the existing TripShot platform.
GO! Santa Clarita has New Transit OnDemand App
Santa Clarita Shakespeare, Eclipse Theatre LA Present Fairies at the MAIN
Santa Clarita Shakespeare, in collaboration with Eclipse Theatre LA, will present Fairies, a new original comedy-drama, written by Phil Lantis and directed by Nancy Lantis.
Santa Clarita Shakespeare, Eclipse Theatre LA Present Fairies at the MAIN
July 11: ‘Make & Take’ Workshop at Board & Brush
Board & Brush will host a DIY "Make & Take" workshop, 10-11 a.m. Friday, July 11 at Board & Brush, 24417 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
July 11: ‘Make & Take’ Workshop at Board & Brush
Santa Clarita 10-Year-Old Wins US Yo-Yo Title
Ten‑year‑old Geo Gan from Santa Clarita captured the U.S. Sport 1A (10-12) Yo-Yo Championship in Las Vegas on June 29.
Santa Clarita 10-Year-Old Wins US Yo-Yo Title
July 19: Agua Dulce Winery Bingo & Wine
Agua Dulce Winery will host a Bingo & Wine event, 2-4 p.m. Saturday, July 19 and a reservation is required.
July 19: Agua Dulce Winery Bingo & Wine
Ken Striplin | Fiscal Responsibility Pays Off with Another On-Time, Balanced City Budget
At our meeting earlier this month, your City Council adopted another on-time and balanced budget for Fiscal Year 2025-26 totaling $344.6 million.
Ken Striplin | Fiscal Responsibility Pays Off with Another On-Time, Balanced City Budget
June 30-July 5: Three Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of three productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, June 30 to Saturday, July 5.
June 30-July 5: Three Productions Filming in SCV
Today in SCV History (June 30)
1943 - Army Air Force pilot Loncie L. Tucker, on training run, dies when his P-38 fighter crashes at Wayside Honor Rancho (later Pitchess Detention Center) in Castaic [story]
Today in SCV History (June 29)
1978 - Original Colossus coaster opens at Magic Mountain [watch it being built]
MADD California Honors Three SCV Deputies for DUI Enforcement
Mothers Against Drunk Driving recently presented three Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies working at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station with awards for their efforts for DUI enforcement in 2024 in the Santa Clarita Valley.
MADD California Honors Three SCV Deputies for DUI Enforcement
July 5-6: AV Indian Museum Hosts Artist Nadiya Littlewarrior
California State Parks will host Native American artist Nadiya Littlewarrior at the Antelope Valley Indian Museum in Lancaster 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 5-6.
July 5-6: AV Indian Museum Hosts Artist Nadiya Littlewarrior
July 1: Gas Prices to Rise with Tax Hike, CARB Low Carbon Fuel Standard
On July 1, the state’s gas tax will increase from 59.6 cents to 61.2 cents per gallon. This increase has been in effect since the gas tax was enacted into law by California voters in 2018.
July 1: Gas Prices to Rise with Tax Hike, CARB Low Carbon Fuel Standard
River Oaks Shopping Center in Valencia Sold by InvenTrust Properties
The River Oaks Shopping Center located at the northeast corner of Magic Mountain and McBean Parkways, has been sold by InvenTrust Properties Corp.
River Oaks Shopping Center in Valencia Sold by InvenTrust Properties
Today in SCV History (June 28)
1926 - Film director Mel Brooks born in Brooklyn; shot "Blazing Saddles" at Vasquez Rocks and "Robin Hood: Men In Tights" in Sand Canyon [story]
Schiavo Secures Affordability, Safety Funding in Final Budget Vote
Building off of the initial successes in the Legislature’s budget proposal, Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatworth, announced additional victories following negotiations with the Governor’s Office.
Schiavo Secures Affordability, Safety Funding in Final Budget Vote
July 13: Fireside Nights at Vasquez Rocks
Fireside Nights, a monthly event at Vasquez Rocks will be held on Sunday, July 13, 5:30-8 p.m.
July 13: Fireside Nights at Vasquez Rocks
July 16: Teens Learn Magic at Old Town Newhall Library
The Old Town Newhall Public Library will host a Teen's Learn Magic workshop Wednesday, July 16, 3:30-4:30 p.m. at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
July 16: Teens Learn Magic at Old Town Newhall Library
Legacy | Ed Bolden: A Lifetime of Service
Ed Bolden was considered one of the “founding fathers” of the Santa Clarita Boys and Girls Club, one of the first SCV Man of the Year recipients and a philanthropist. Bolden died March 22, 2023 at age 94.
Legacy | Ed Bolden: A Lifetime of Service
July 15: Teen Game Day Chaotic Uno at Valencia Library
The Santa Clarita Public Library Valencia branch will host a "Teen Game Day: Chaotic Uno" workshop, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 15.
July 15: Teen Game Day Chaotic Uno at Valencia Library
July 19: Tai Chi Community Hike at East Walker Ranch
Join the city of Santa Clarita Outdoor Recreation for a free Community Hike on Saturday, July 19, 7 p.m. at East Walker Ranch.
July 19: Tai Chi Community Hike at East Walker Ranch
July 11: Santa Clarita Celebrate Series Features Colombia
The Canyon Country Community Center will host "Celebrate," an event series that celebrates cultures, customs and culinary wonders on Friday, July 11, from 6-9 p.m. The July Celebrate event will feature the country of Colombia.
July 11: Santa Clarita Celebrate Series Features Colombia
