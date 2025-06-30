July 3: Friends of Santa Clarita Library Author Lecture, Book Signing

The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library present a free author lecture and book signing with author Rudy Lerma De La Rosa, 6 p.m. Thursday, July 3 at the Old Town Newhall Library.

De La Rosa also cites himself as an educator, veteran and Santa Clarita native.

Author of “The Hero’s Journey” and “The Path of True North,” De La Rosa will speak on his philosophy and strategies for accomplishing reconciling and healing from past trauma, overcoming adversity, setting and accomplishing goals, solving problems and making decisions, breaking cycles of general dysfunction, realizing your full potential and highest purpose, building unlimited abundance in all domains of life and more using his life story and published memoir as a guide.

This event will also include a book signing and meet and greet with the author.

This event will be held at the Old Town Newhall Library Community Room, 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

To learn more about De La Rosa and his book, “The Path of True North,” visit https://thepathoftruenorth.com/home.

