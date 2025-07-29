header image

1983 - U.S. release of "National Lampoon's Vacation;" Magic Mountain is Walley World [story]
Chevy Chase and Magic Mountain crew
July 30: Explore Starting Your Home Based-Business, Free Webinar
| Monday, Jul 28, 2025
home business

The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar “Explore Starting Your Home-Based Business” on Wednesday, July 30, at noon.

The one-hour webinar is free and is an informational Webinar that will give you a good overview of what it takes to “Start Your Own Home-Based Business.”

Having this knowledge will nurture your dream of being self-employed and doing what you want to do in life. From selecting a business and getting it registered to how to balance your home life with work life, this introduction will help you move forward towards entrepreneurship.

To register for this free visit https://lasbdcnet.ecenterdirect.com/events/28139.

For more free business webinars or information on how the SBDC can assist your business visit the SBDC hosted by College of the Canyons at https://cocsbdc.org.

For additional assistance please feel free to contact Lora Nelson, College of the Canyons SBDC email Lora.Nelson@canyons.edu or call (661) 362-5900.
07-28-2025 July 30: Explore Starting Your Home Based-Business, Free Webinar
07-28-2025 SCV Water Honored by Government Finance Officers Association
07-28-2025 July 29: Preventing the Unexpected & Financial Management Webinar
07-24-2025 Gunsmoke BBQ in Santa Paula Announces August Events
07-23-2025 VIA Expands With New Special Sessions
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (July 29)
1983 - U.S. release of "National Lampoon's Vacation;" Magic Mountain is Walley World [story]
Chevy Chase and Magic Mountain crew
Planning for the Future: Town Hall Highlights Aging with Dignity
Getting older can be challenging, but with planning, building a support team, and taking advantage of free services, you can maintain your quality of life.
Planning for the Future: Town Hall Highlights Aging with Dignity
Aug. 8: Community Blood Drive at Santa Clarita City Hall
The city of Santa Clarita is teaming up with the American Red Cross to host a community blood drive on Friday, Aug. 8 at Santa Clarita City Hall.
Aug. 8: Community Blood Drive at Santa Clarita City Hall
Volunteer Registration Now Open for 30th Annual Santa Clarita River Rally Cleanup
Volunteer registration is now open for the city of Santa Clarita 30th Annual River Rally Cleanup and Environmental Expo scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 20, from 8-11 a.m.
Volunteer Registration Now Open for 30th Annual Santa Clarita River Rally Cleanup
SCV Water Honored by Government Finance Officers Association
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has announced it has received the prestigious Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association for its Annual Comprehensive Financial Report for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024.
SCV Water Honored by Government Finance Officers Association
Sept. 20: JCI Santa Clarita’s Veterans Resource Fair
Junior Chamber International Santa Clarita has announced the upcoming Veteran’s Resource Fair, scheduled to take place 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 20 at College of the Canyons. This event aims to provide veterans and families with valuable resources, support and community connections.
Sept. 20: JCI Santa Clarita’s Veterans Resource Fair
Ken Striplin | Staying Cool, Prepared This Summer
Summer in Santa Clarita is a time to enjoy all of the outdoor recreation opportunities, from hiking and biking trails in our open spaces to community events and relaxing days by the pool.
Ken Striplin | Staying Cool, Prepared This Summer
Ocean Water Use Warning for July 28
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit certain Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters.
Ocean Water Use Warning for July 28
July 29: Preventing the Unexpected & Financial Management Webinar
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar, "Preventing the Unexpected & Financial Management with Citi" on Tuesday, July 29 from noon-1:30 p.m.
July 29: Preventing the Unexpected & Financial Management Webinar
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Recognized for Stroke Care
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has received the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines - Stroke Gold Plus with Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll quality achievement award for its commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment, according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines, ultimately leading to more lives saved and reduced disability.
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Recognized for Stroke Care
2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count Local Raw Data
The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority today released the local raw data from the 2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count. The data are now available as a dashboard on LAHSA’s website.
2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count Local Raw Data
July 28-Aug. 1: Castaic Area I-5 Lane Reductions, Ramp Closures
Caltrans  has announced overnight lane reductions in both directions of Interstate 5 (I-5) between Lake Hughes Road and two miles north of Templin Highway between Monday, July 28 and Friday, Aug. 1 for pavement rehabilitation.
July 28-Aug. 1: Castaic Area I-5 Lane Reductions, Ramp Closures
DACC Recognized for Innovative Community Programs
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control has been recognized by the National Association of Counties for its innovative “Vet@ThePark” clinics, which have made a significant impact on the community by providing accessible and affordable veterinary care.
DACC Recognized for Innovative Community Programs
July 29: Supplemental Agenda Added for Supervisors Regular Meeting
A supplemental agenda has been added for the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors regular board meeting on July 29.
July 29: Supplemental Agenda Added for Supervisors Regular Meeting
July 28-Aug. 2: Seven Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of seven productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, July 28 to Saturday, Aug. 2.
July 28-Aug. 2: Seven Productions Filming in SCV
Today in SCV History (July 28)
1938 - Newhall Tunnel cut away, replaced by Sierra Highway [story]
Sierra Highway
Today in SCV History (July 27)
1876 - 223-foot Soledad train tunnel completed; last tunnel on line linking L.A. & S.F. [story]
tunnel
Today in SCV History (July 26)
1870 - Armantha Thibaudeau, community leader during early 20th Century and co-founder of chamber of commerce, born in Kentucky [story]
Armantha Thibaudeau
Live Grenade, Believed Inert, Responsible for Blast that Killed LASD Detectives
Kenny Cooper, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Los Angeles Field Division, confirmed in a press conference that a grenade blast at the Biscailuz Regional Training Center in East Los Angeles around 7:30 a.m. on Friday, July 18 killed three Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department detectives.
Live Grenade, Believed Inert, Responsible for Blast that Killed LASD Detectives
Two SCV Students Win County ‘Can the Trash’ Poster Contest
Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathlyn Barger has announced three Fifth District artists will soon have their art masterpieces on hundreds of trash barrels at beaches across Los Angeles County. Two of the students are from the Santa Clarita Valley.
Two SCV Students Win County ‘Can the Trash’ Poster Contest
Canyon Country Teen Earns Billy Mitchell Award from Civil Air Patrol
Levi Dginguerian, 16, of Canyon Country. has earned the prestigious Billy Mitchell Award through the Civil Air Patrol, a distinction achieved by less than 15% of all Civil Air Patrol cadets nationwide.
Canyon Country Teen Earns Billy Mitchell Award from Civil Air Patrol
SCOPE Loses Appeal for New Hearing on Canyon Country Project
The Santa Clarita Organization for Planning and the Environment lost an appeal on the 492-home Spring Canyon project in Canyon Country. The appeal sought a new Regional Planning Commission hearing. It was unanimously denied by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, July 22.
SCOPE Loses Appeal for New Hearing on Canyon Country Project
Valencia Student Competes in Rubato International Piano Competition
The Rubato International Piano Competition has announced the semifinalists selected to compete in its 2025 event, to be held Aug. 12–16 at the Oxford Performing Arts Center in Oxford, Ala. Celine Chen, of Valencia, will compete in the Classical Category for ages 19-27.
Valencia Student Competes in Rubato International Piano Competition
