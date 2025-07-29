July 30: Explore Starting Your Home Based-Business, Free Webinar

The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar “Explore Starting Your Home-Based Business” on Wednesday, July 30, at noon.

The one-hour webinar is free and is an informational Webinar that will give you a good overview of what it takes to “Start Your Own Home-Based Business.”

Having this knowledge will nurture your dream of being self-employed and doing what you want to do in life. From selecting a business and getting it registered to how to balance your home life with work life, this introduction will help you move forward towards entrepreneurship.

To register for this free visit https://lasbdcnet.ecenterdirect.com/events/28139.

For more free business webinars or information on how the SBDC can assist your business visit the SBDC hosted by College of the Canyons at https://cocsbdc.org.

For additional assistance please feel free to contact Lora Nelson, College of the Canyons SBDC email Lora.Nelson@canyons.edu or call (661) 362-5900.

