July 30: Saugus Union School District Regular Meeting

The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, July 30, with closed session beginning at 6 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 6:30 p.m.

The meeting will be held at the Education Center, located at 24930 Avenue Stanford in Santa Clarita.

The Board is scheduled to discuss after school enrichment programs for all students who wish to be a part of SUSD’s extended day opportunities.

To view the full agenda online, click [here].

Public Session will be held in person and via Zoom Webinar. To connect by computer, click

https://saugususd-org.zoom.us/j/82982129880.

Webinar ID: 829 8212 9880

To dial by phone:

+1 669 900 9128 (Toll Free) or +1 669 444 9171

In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance, disability-related modifications or accommodations, including auxiliary aids or services, in order to participate in the public meetings of the District’s governing board, please contact the office of the District Superintendent at (661) 294-5300, ext. 5121. Notification 72 hours prior to the meeting will enable the District to make reasonable arrangements to ensure accommodation and accessibility to this meeting. Upon request, the District shall also make available this agenda and all other public records associated with this meeting in appropriate alternative formats for persons with a disability.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...