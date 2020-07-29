July 30: The Main Reaches for ‘New Heights’ on Music Platforms

The MAIN’s next “New Heights” artist development session will be a free event focused on “Using Music Platforms Efficiently,” on Facebook Live on Thursday, July 30 at 7 p.m.

Thursday’s session will feature music artists Nicole Lomaglio, Chris Edgar and Mia Muze. Each will discuss their professional experience with using music platforms and share techniques to successfully organize, promote and distribute content so that it reaches a greater audience.

Nicole Lomaglio is a recording/performing artist and music producer, as well as the lead vocalist in pop music sibling duo “Nicole & Scotty.” Nicole will share her experience with using Spotify and Instagram, two very popular platforms that are used for promotion.

Chris Edgar has written music for film, theater, TV and digital series, and will discuss the use of CD Baby.

Last, Mia Muze is a recording artist, producer, songwriter, singer, fashion model and digital media publisher who will give insight into SoundCloud, Facebook and Bandcamp. These music and audio platforms allow for content to be shared with a global audience and simultaneously provide the artist with in-depth feedback in real time.

New Heights is a virtual Artist Development Series offered by the city of Santa Clarita that is designed to assist artists, performers and arts organization representatives to learn valuable tools to increase their ability to be successful.

The series comprises workshops, panel discussions and art trips that are designed to engage creative individuals, no matter what level of experience.

Watch the July 30 show by visiting the “Discussion” tab of the Facebook event page, located under the event details.

Learn more about upcoming virtual events by visiting Facebook.com/TheMAINNewhall.

For email notifications, please sign-up for The MAIN’s eNotify (Santa-Clarita.com/City-Hall/eNotify) to receive up-to-date information on virtual events.