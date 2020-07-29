[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
93°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 29
1983 - U.S. release of "National Lampoon's Vacation;" Magic Mountain is Walley World [story]
Chevy Chase and Magic Mountain crew
July 30: The Main Reaches for ‘New Heights’ on Music Platforms
| Wednesday, Jul 29, 2020
music platforms

The MAIN’s next “New Heights” artist development session will be a free event focused on “Using Music Platforms Efficiently,” on Facebook Live on Thursday, July 30 at 7 p.m.

Thursday’s session will feature music artists Nicole Lomaglio, Chris Edgar and Mia Muze. Each will discuss their professional experience with using music platforms and share techniques to successfully organize, promote and distribute content so that it reaches a greater audience.

Nicole Lomaglio is a recording/performing artist and music producer, as well as the lead vocalist in pop music sibling duo “Nicole & Scotty.” Nicole will share her experience with using Spotify and Instagram, two very popular platforms that are used for promotion.

Chris Edgar has written music for film, theater, TV and digital series, and will discuss the use of CD Baby.

Last, Mia Muze is a recording artist, producer, songwriter, singer, fashion model and digital media publisher who will give insight into SoundCloud, Facebook and Bandcamp. These music and audio platforms allow for content to be shared with a global audience and simultaneously provide the artist with in-depth feedback in real time.

New Heights is a virtual Artist Development Series offered by the city of Santa Clarita that is designed to assist artists, performers and arts organization representatives to learn valuable tools to increase their ability to be successful.

The series comprises workshops, panel discussions and art trips that are designed to engage creative individuals, no matter what level of experience.

Watch the July 30 show by visiting the “Discussion” tab of the Facebook event page, located under the event details.

Learn more about upcoming virtual events by visiting Facebook.com/TheMAINNewhall.

For email notifications, please sign-up for The MAIN’s eNotify (Santa-Clarita.com/City-Hall/eNotify) to receive up-to-date information on virtual events.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT LINKS
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
> ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS ARCHIVE

July 30: The Main Reaches for ‘New Heights’ on Music Platforms

July 30: The Main Reaches for ‘New Heights’ on Music Platforms
Wednesday, Jul 29, 2020
The MAIN's the next "New Heights" session will be a free event focused on “Using Music Platforms Efficiently,” on Facebook Live on Thursday, July 30 at 7 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Motion Picture Academy Re-Elects Rubin; Board Elects 2020-2021 Officers

Motion Picture Academy Re-Elects Rubin; Board Elects 2020-2021 Officers
Wednesday, Jul 29, 2020
Casting Director David Rubin was re-elected president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Tuesday by the organization’s Board of Governors.
FULL STORY...

Riedel Communications Moves North American HQ to SCV

Riedel Communications Moves North American HQ to SCV
Wednesday, Jul 29, 2020
Riedel Communications is relocating its North American headquarters from Burbank to the Santa Clarita Valley, the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation announced Wednesday.
FULL STORY...

Pair of Commercials Now Shooting in the SCV

Pair of Commercials Now Shooting in the SCV
Monday, Jul 27, 2020
The city of Santa Clarita's Film Office has reopened, is issuing new permits, and has reported two commercials filming the week of July 27-August 2 in the Santa Clarita Valley, aka "Hollywood North."
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Guitar-Maker Matt Atkin: Carving Out a Dream

Santa Clarita Guitar-Maker Matt Atkin: Carving Out a Dream
Monday, Jul 27, 2020
Since the start of the pandemic, LsL Instruments, a Santa Clarita-based guitar manufacturer, has seen an uptick in people buying custom guitars as music fans begin to once again pursue their hobbies.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Hart District Extends Emergency Powers, OK’s Teaching From Home
William S. Hart Union High School District governing board members extended the superintendent’s emergency powers and allowed teachers to instruct from home during the pandemic at a Wednesday morning meeting.
Hart District Extends Emergency Powers, OK’s Teaching From Home
L.A. County Marks First Year of Socially Conscious Animal Sheltering
In her latest "Director's Blog" entry, Los Angeles County Animal Care & Control Director Marcia Mayeda offers information about Socially Conscious Animal Sheltering.
L.A. County Marks First Year of Socially Conscious Animal Sheltering
July 30: The Main Reaches for ‘New Heights’ on Music Platforms
The MAIN's the next "New Heights" session will be a free event focused on “Using Music Platforms Efficiently,” on Facebook Live on Thursday, July 30 at 7 p.m.
July 30: The Main Reaches for ‘New Heights’ on Music Platforms
Motion Picture Academy Re-Elects Rubin; Board Elects 2020-2021 Officers
Casting Director David Rubin was re-elected president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Tuesday by the organization’s Board of Governors.
Motion Picture Academy Re-Elects Rubin; Board Elects 2020-2021 Officers
Riedel Communications Moves North American HQ to SCV
Riedel Communications is relocating its North American headquarters from Burbank to the Santa Clarita Valley, the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation announced Wednesday.
Riedel Communications Moves North American HQ to SCV
Barger Blasts ‘Hasty’ Charter Amendment Proposed for November Ballot
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger has voiced significant concerns regarding a proposed charter amendment, saying it would be a potential violation of the law and denies county residents full access to fund future priorities.
Barger Blasts ‘Hasty’ Charter Amendment Proposed for November Ballot
Quarantine Cited as Factor in DUI Arrests Decline
Fewer parties, outings and bar tabs have translated to a dip in DUI arrests for the first half of 2020, according to both Santa Clarita Valley law enforcement agencies.
Quarantine Cited as Factor in DUI Arrests Decline
It’s Time to ‘Be The Match,’ Help Save a Life
Be the Match: Every three minutes, someone is diagnosed with a life-threatening blood cancer or blood disease, such as leukemia, lymphoma or sickle cell disease, and you might be able to help.
It’s Time to ‘Be The Match,’ Help Save a Life
Wilk, Smith Weigh in on Issues Affecting California Workers
State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, and Assemblywoman Christy Smith, D-Santa Clarita, on Tuesday shared some of what lawmakers are working on to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wilk, Smith Weigh in on Issues Affecting California Workers
Tax Credits Aid Californians Now; Minimum Wage Hike Set for 2021
More than $1 billion has gone back into the pockets of more than 3.6 million working Californians and their families through tax credits including the California Earned Income Tax Credit (CalEITC) and Young Child Tax Credit (YCTC), Governor Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday.
Tax Credits Aid Californians Now; Minimum Wage Hike Set for 2021
Newsom Lays Out Big Dreams for California’s Water Future
Touting ways to shield California’s most precious resource from climate change, Governor Gavin Newsom released water future strategies Tuesday to improve drinking water quality, revive a stalled multibillion-dollar tunnel and build new dams.
Newsom Lays Out Big Dreams for California’s Water Future
Today in SCV History (July 29)
1983 - U.S. release of "National Lampoon's Vacation;" Magic Mountain is Walley World [story]
Chevy Chase and Magic Mountain crew
July 31: Chancellor’s Circle Virtual Business Briefing to Discuss Recruitment & Employee Productivity
Join the Valley Industry Association for a special Chancellor's Circle Virtual Business Briefing to address new challenges faced by business owners and human resource professionals, Friday, July 31, at 9:00 a.m.
July 31: Chancellor’s Circle Virtual Business Briefing to Discuss Recruitment & Employee Productivity
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 178,642 Cases Countywide, 4,236 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Tuesday confirmed 51 new deaths and 2,708 new cases of COVID-19, with 4,236 cases confirmed to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 178,642 Cases Countywide, 4,236 SCV Cases
California Expands COVID-19 Data Reporting to Better Serve State’s Diverse Communities
SACRAMENTO – To better understand the impact of COVID-19 on California's diverse communities, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) took regulatory action Tuesday, which goes into effect immediately, expanding data reporting requirements for providers and laboratories.
California Expands COVID-19 Data Reporting to Better Serve State’s Diverse Communities
County Tackles COVID-19 Related Predatory Business Tactics
Consumers in Los Angeles County are faced with exceptional challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Department of Consumer and Business Affairs (DCBA) and our partner agencies are working to fight against COVID-19 related predatory business tactics
County Tackles COVID-19 Related Predatory Business Tactics
Van Hook Named to SFV Business Journal’s “Valley 200” List
College of the Canyons Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook has been named to the San Fernando Valley Business Journal’s “Valley 200” list.
Van Hook Named to SFV Business Journal’s “Valley 200” List
Ridge Fire in Gorman Scorches 320 Acres, at 40% Containment
The Ridge Fire in Gorman that erupted Monday afternoon grew to 320 acres and remained 40% containment Tuesday morning, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.
Ridge Fire in Gorman Scorches 320 Acres, at 40% Containment
July 29: Hart District Special Virtual Meeting
The Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District will hold a special virtual meeting Wednesday, July 29, at 8:00 a.m.
July 29: Hart District Special Virtual Meeting
Land Bureau Denies Cemex’s Mining Contract Extension
On Friday, July 31, 2020, the decades long battle to ensure that mega-mining never occurs in the Santa Clarita Valley, will be over, as CEMEX’s second 10-year mining contract will officially expire. CEMEX did request a one-year extension of the mining contract, a request which was denied by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM).
Land Bureau Denies Cemex’s Mining Contract Extension
Officials Urge L.A. County Residents to Complete 2020 Census
Los Angeles County health leaders urged residents to complete the 2020 Census, highlighting the COVID-19 crisis as an example of how important federal funding is to maintaining a strong local health care system.
Officials Urge L.A. County Residents to Complete 2020 Census
Santa Clarita Included in Caltrans $146M Public Transportation Projects
SACRAMENTO – Caltrans announced Tuesday that it has approved $146 million in Low Carbon Transit Operations Program (LCTOP) funding for 166 local public transportation projects, including the 2020 On-Demand Transit Project in the city of Santa Clarita.
Santa Clarita Included in Caltrans $146M Public Transportation Projects
California Lawmakers Introduce $100 Billion COVID-19 Stimulus Plan
SACRAMENTO, (CN) — Promising sweeping pandemic relief for business owners and renters without raising taxes, California lawmakers on Monday introduced a $100 billion coronavirus stimulus plan.
California Lawmakers Introduce $100 Billion COVID-19 Stimulus Plan
Applications Being Accepted for Women-in-Wildfire Basic Training Camp
U.S. Forest Service fire management officials are seeking thirty female candidates to attend the fourth annual 2020 Women-in-Wildfire Basic Training Camp held the third week of November.
Applications Being Accepted for Women-in-Wildfire Basic Training Camp
%d bloggers like this: