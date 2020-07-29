[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

July 28
1938 - Newhall Tunnel cut away, replaced by Sierra Highway [story]
Sierra Highway
July 31: Chancellor’s Circle Virtual Business Briefing to Discuss Recruitment & Employee Productivity
| Tuesday, Jul 28, 2020
Chancellor's Circle Business Briefing

Join the Valley Industry Association for a special Chancellor’s Circle Virtual Business Briefing to address new challenges faced by business owners and human resource professionals, Friday, July 31, at 9:00 a.m.

Panelists will discuss how to recruit top talent, tools to manage virtual interviews and re-imagining the use of traditional offices. Tickets are complimentary for Chancellor’s Circle members and the local business community.

To register, click [here].

To share questions for our presenters in advance, click [here].
07-27-2020 SCV Developments Make Progress Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
07-27-2020 California Ban on ‘Pay for Delay’ Pharma Deals Survives First Challenge
07-24-2020 Complaints in SCV Rise; What Happens When Businesses Don’t Comply?
07-23-2020 Aug. 5: SCV Groundwater Sustainability Plan Web Conference Workshop
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Join the Valley Industry Association for a special Chancellor's Circle Virtual Business Briefing to address new challenges faced by business owners and human resource professionals, Friday, July 31, at 9:00 a.m.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 178,642 Cases Countywide, 4,236 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Tuesday confirmed 51 new deaths and 2,708 new cases of COVID-19, with 4,236 cases confirmed to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 178,642 Cases Countywide, 4,236 SCV Cases
California Expands COVID-19 Data Reporting to Better Serve State’s Diverse Communities
SACRAMENTO – To better understand the impact of COVID-19 on California's diverse communities, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) took regulatory action Tuesday, which goes into effect immediately, expanding data reporting requirements for providers and laboratories.
California Expands COVID-19 Data Reporting to Better Serve State’s Diverse Communities
County Tackles COVID-19 Related Predatory Business Tactics
Consumers in Los Angeles County are faced with exceptional challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Department of Consumer and Business Affairs (DCBA) and our partner agencies are working to fight against COVID-19 related predatory business tactics
County Tackles COVID-19 Related Predatory Business Tactics
Van Hook Named to SFV Business Journal’s “Valley 200” List
College of the Canyons Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook has been named to the San Fernando Valley Business Journal’s “Valley 200” list.
Van Hook Named to SFV Business Journal’s “Valley 200” List
Ridge Fire in Gorman Scorches 320 Acres, at 40% Containment
The Ridge Fire in Gorman that erupted Monday afternoon grew to 320 acres and remained 40% containment Tuesday morning, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.
Ridge Fire in Gorman Scorches 320 Acres, at 40% Containment
July 29: Hart District Special Virtual Meeting
The Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District will hold a special virtual meeting Wednesday, July 29, at 8:00 a.m.
July 29: Hart District Special Virtual Meeting
Land Bureau Denies Cemex’s Mining Contract Extension
On Friday, July 31, 2020, the decades long battle to ensure that mega-mining never occurs in the Santa Clarita Valley, will be over, as CEMEX’s second 10-year mining contract will officially expire. CEMEX did request a one-year extension of the mining contract, a request which was denied by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM).
Land Bureau Denies Cemex’s Mining Contract Extension
Officials Urge L.A. County Residents to Complete 2020 Census
Los Angeles County health leaders urged residents to complete the 2020 Census, highlighting the COVID-19 crisis as an example of how important federal funding is to maintaining a strong local health care system.
Officials Urge L.A. County Residents to Complete 2020 Census
Santa Clarita Included in Caltrans $146M Public Transportation Projects
SACRAMENTO – Caltrans announced Tuesday that it has approved $146 million in Low Carbon Transit Operations Program (LCTOP) funding for 166 local public transportation projects, including the 2020 On-Demand Transit Project in the city of Santa Clarita.
Santa Clarita Included in Caltrans $146M Public Transportation Projects
California Lawmakers Introduce $100 Billion COVID-19 Stimulus Plan
SACRAMENTO, (CN) — Promising sweeping pandemic relief for business owners and renters without raising taxes, California lawmakers on Monday introduced a $100 billion coronavirus stimulus plan.
California Lawmakers Introduce $100 Billion COVID-19 Stimulus Plan
Applications Being Accepted for Women-in-Wildfire Basic Training Camp
U.S. Forest Service fire management officials are seeking thirty female candidates to attend the fourth annual 2020 Women-in-Wildfire Basic Training Camp held the third week of November.
Applications Being Accepted for Women-in-Wildfire Basic Training Camp
Today in SCV History (July 28)
1938 - Newhall Tunnel cut away, replaced by Sierra Highway [story]
Sierra Highway
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Deaths Up to 44; County Underscores Compliance, Containment, Collaboration
Two more residents of the city of Santa Clarita have died of COVID-19, bringing the Santa Clarita Valley’s total fatalities to 44 since the pandemic began, according to Los Angeles County Department of Public Health records updated through 8 p.m. Saturday.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Deaths Up to 44; County Underscores Compliance, Containment, Collaboration
L.A. County Firefighters Getting Ready for Wildfire Season
Wildfire season is upon us, as the build-up of dry vegetation fueling these fires makes them extremely dangerous and challenging for firefighters to control, according to fire officials.
L.A. County Firefighters Getting Ready for Wildfire Season
Pair of Commercials Now Shooting in the SCV
The city of Santa Clarita's Film Office has reopened, is issuing new permits, and has reported two commercials filming the week of July 27-August 2 in the Santa Clarita Valley, aka "Hollywood North."
Pair of Commercials Now Shooting in the SCV
Santa Clarita Guitar-Maker Matt Atkin: Carving Out a Dream
Since the start of the pandemic, LsL Instruments, a Santa Clarita-based guitar manufacturer, has seen an uptick in people buying custom guitars as music fans begin to once again pursue their hobbies.
Santa Clarita Guitar-Maker Matt Atkin: Carving Out a Dream
Demonstrators Defend the Police, Decry Defunding Efforts
With signs that read “defend the police,” a group of about 80 people waved American flags on the corner of Valencia Boulevard and McBean Parkway during a pro-law enforcement rally in Santa Clarita on Friday.
Demonstrators Defend the Police, Decry Defunding Efforts
Santa Clarita-based LAPD Officer Dies After Battle with COVID-19
The family of Valentin “Val” Martinez, a Santa Clarita resident and LAPD officer, is in mourning this week after the 45-year-old died from complications with COVID-19.
Santa Clarita-based LAPD Officer Dies After Battle with COVID-19
SCV Developments Make Progress Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic has upended many business sectors and has halted many everyday activities over the past months, but construction has steadily continued across a handful of developments across the Santa Clarita Valley, including the Vista Canyon on the east side, Williams Ranch in the west and the Canyon Country Community Center.
SCV Developments Make Progress Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
2 Federal Buildings in Downtown L.A. Damaged During Protest
At least two federal buildings, including a courthouse in downtown Los Angeles were damaged Saturday night as hundreds of protesters marched through downtown while police used less-lethal rounds on a small group that smashed windows.
2 Federal Buildings in Downtown L.A. Damaged During Protest
California Ban on ‘Pay for Delay’ Pharma Deals Survives First Challenge
California’s ban on drug industry pay-for-delay deals remains intact after a Ninth Circuit panel ruled Friday that a pharmaceutical lobby lacked standing to challenge the landmark consumer-protection law.
California Ban on ‘Pay for Delay’ Pharma Deals Survives First Challenge
Today in SCV History (July 27)
1876 - 223-foot Soledad train tunnel completed; last tunnel on line linking L.A. & S.F. [story]
tunnel
Today in SCV History (July 26)
2002 - Hollywood premiere of Disney's "The Country Bears," filmed at Golden Oak Ranch in Placerita Canyon [story]
Disney set
