July 31: Chancellor’s Circle Virtual Business Briefing to Discuss Recruitment & Employee Productivity

Join the Valley Industry Association for a special Chancellor’s Circle Virtual Business Briefing to address new challenges faced by business owners and human resource professionals, Friday, July 31, at 9:00 a.m.
Panelists will discuss how to recruit top talent, tools to manage virtual interviews and re-imagining the use of traditional offices. Tickets are complimentary for Chancellor’s Circle members and the local business community.
SACRAMENTO – To better understand the impact of COVID-19 on California's diverse communities, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) took regulatory action Tuesday, which goes into effect immediately, expanding data reporting requirements for providers and laboratories.
Consumers in Los Angeles County are faced with exceptional challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Department of Consumer and Business Affairs (DCBA) and our partner agencies are working to fight against COVID-19 related predatory business tactics
On Friday, July 31, 2020, the decades long battle to ensure that mega-mining never occurs in the Santa Clarita Valley, will be over, as CEMEX’s second 10-year mining contract will officially expire. CEMEX did request a one-year extension of the mining contract, a request which was denied by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM).
Los Angeles County health leaders urged residents to complete the 2020 Census, highlighting the COVID-19 crisis as an example of how important federal funding is to maintaining a strong local health care system.
SACRAMENTO – Caltrans announced Tuesday that it has approved $146 million in Low Carbon Transit Operations Program (LCTOP) funding for 166 local public transportation projects, including the 2020 On-Demand Transit Project in the city of Santa Clarita.
Two more residents of the city of Santa Clarita have died of COVID-19, bringing the Santa Clarita Valley’s total fatalities to 44 since the pandemic began, according to Los Angeles County Department of Public Health records updated through 8 p.m. Saturday.
With signs that read “defend the police,” a group of about 80 people waved American flags on the corner of Valencia Boulevard and McBean Parkway during a pro-law enforcement rally in Santa Clarita on Friday.
The COVID-19 pandemic has upended many business sectors and has halted many everyday activities over the past months, but construction has steadily continued across a handful of developments across the Santa Clarita Valley, including the Vista Canyon on the east side, Williams Ranch in the west and the Canyon Country Community Center.
At least two federal buildings, including a courthouse in downtown Los Angeles were damaged Saturday night as hundreds of protesters marched through downtown while police used less-lethal rounds on a small group that smashed windows.
California’s ban on drug industry pay-for-delay deals remains intact after a Ninth Circuit panel ruled Friday that a pharmaceutical lobby lacked standing to challenge the landmark consumer-protection law.
