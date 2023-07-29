July 31: Free Webinar for Those Impacted by Entertainment Industry Strikes

Alongside writers and actors, the shutdown of television and film productions have adversely impacted many crew members and small local businesses, ranging from florists to caterers to dry cleaners.

Workers and businesses impacted by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are eligible for resources from the county of Los Angeles.

A free webinar, Creative Sector Resources for Workers and Businesses Impacted by Strikes, will be held on Monday, July 31 at 3 p.m. to learn more about country resources for those impacted by the ongoing work stoppage in the entertainment industry.

Join Team Department of Economic Opportunity virtually on Monday, July 31 at 3 p.m. to learn about available resources and technical assistance.

To reserve your spot for this free webinar click here.

