July 4: Independence Day Classic

Join Santa Clarita’s oldest and largest running event, the 41st annual Independence Day Classic, Friday July 4, from 7-10 a.m. at Newhall Memorial Park, 24933 Newhall Ave., Newhall, CA 91321.

Races include the 5K, Masters Walk and Kid K. Entry fee includes a tech shirt (except Kids K), finisher’s medal, free digital photos and a post-race shaved ice. Overall awards for 5K, 10K and 15K, 5K and 10K team and age group awards.

Online registration is available through Monday, July 2.

Kids K starts at 7:15 a.m.

5K Race starts at 7:30 a.m.

Mayors Walk (1 mi.) begins at 7:35 a.m., immediately following 5K

Packet pickup and in-person registration, if not sold out, is available from 3-8 p.m. on Thursday, July 3 at the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita, 24909 Newhall Ave., Newhall, CA 91321.

Registration will not be offered on Friday, July 4. Race Day Packet Pickup will be available on July 4 from 6-7 a.m. for the 5K and Mayor’s Walk.

Look for the inflatable arch.

Entry fee includes a tech shirt, except Kids K, finisher’s medal, free digital photos and a post-race shaved ice.

For more information and to register visit the Independence Day Classic website.

Like this: Like Loading...