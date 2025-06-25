July 4: Santa Host Several Independence day Events Around the City

Independence day is just around the corner and Santa Clarita is celebrating with different events around the city.

Each event offers different ways to celebrate and two different firework shows to watch.

Here are some ideas for celebrating Independence Day in Santa Clarita, with events happening all over the city.

-Santa Clarita Fourth of July Parade at 9 a.m. at the Old Town Newhall Arts and Entertainment District

–41st Annual Independence Day Classic featuring a 5K, Senior Walk, and Kids Run from 7:15 to 9:30 a.m. Newhall Park

-Fireworks displays city of Santa Clarita’s annual Firework Show at Valencia Town Center start at 9:15 p.m. Six Flags Magic Mountain for Star-Spangled Nights, also scheduled to start at 9:15 p.m.

