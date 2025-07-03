July 4: SCV Fourth of July Parade in Old Town Newhall

The 93rd anniversary Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade will begin its march down Main Street in Old Town Newhall at 9 a.m. Friday, July 4.

The parade route runs from the Newhall roundabout at the beginning of Main Street to Lyons Avenue, then turns onto Orchard Village and continues to its endpoint at Dalbey Drive and Avenida Ignacio.

The parade will offer more than 90 floats and other entries to entertain the crowd of parade-goers.

For residents who can’t make it to view the parade in person, the city of Santa Clarita and SCVTV will livestream the parade on their Facebook pages.

For parade participants who want to see themselves on television and others who may have missed the livestreams, full coverage of the parade will be broadcast at 6 p.m. Friday, July 4 on SCVTV.com and for cable television viewers on Channel 20 on Spectrum or AT&T U-verse Channel 99.

The SCV Fourth of July parade broadcast will run throughout the Fourth of July weekend, with several opportunities to watch the parade in full. Visit SCVTV.com for the schedule or to view the parade.

The 2025 SCV Fourth of July Parade will boast the theme “Home is where the Hart is… Welcome Hart Park!” The theme is a tribute to the city of Santa Clarita taking over the management of Hart Park from Los Angeles County on July 1. Hart Park is now the city’s 40th park.

SCVTV will have seven cameras covering the parade and an additional two behind-the-scenes cameras.

Hosting this year’s broadcast are Carrie Lujan and Dave Caldwell. Lujan is the Communications Manager for the city of Santa Clarita. Caldwell is The Master’s University’s Sports Information Director. They also host SCVTV’s Community Corner.

