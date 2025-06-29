July 5-6: AV Indian Museum Hosts Artist Nadiya Littlewarrior

California State Parks will host Native American artist Nadiya Littlewarrior at the Antelope Valley Indian Museum in Lancaster 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 5-6.

Littlewarrior is recognized internationally for her beautiful gourd art and started her own studio, Spirit Vessels, in 1993.

Gourds carry a deep spiritual meaning for her.

“They are Spirit Vessels to me because The Creator makes the Gourd People and puts their spirit in them, and I get to dress them with regalia,” she said.

Admission is $3 for ages 13 and older, free for children 12 and under.

California fourth-grade students attending a public school and their families can attend for free with the California State Parks Adventure Pass. Learn more about the pass and how you can download it at parks.ca.gov/adventurepass.

Antelope Valley Indian Museum SHP showcases over 4,000 objects created by the Native American peoples of Southern California, Arizona, and New Mexico. Visitors also enjoy the museum’s nature trail, gift shop and picnic area.

Antelope Valley Indian Museum State Historical Park

15701 East Avenue M,

Lancaster, CA 93535

From State Route 14 in Lancaster, go east on Avenue K to 150th Street East. Turn right and go south for two miles to Avenue M. Turn left and go east on Avenue M for one mile to reach the museum.

Pets are not allowed in the museum. Service animals are welcome per California State Parks’ Service Animals Policy.

For more information, please call the museum at (661) 946-3055 or visit its website at avim.parks.ca.gov. Follow the museum on Facebook at facebook.com/AVIndianMuseum.

Like this: Like Loading...