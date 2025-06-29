header image

1926 - Film director Mel Brooks born in Brooklyn; shot "Blazing Saddles" at Vasquez Rocks and "Robin Hood: Men In Tights" in Sand Canyon [story]
Mel Brooks
July 5-6: AV Indian Museum Hosts Artist Nadiya Littlewarrior
| Saturday, Jun 28, 2025
Antelope Valley Indian Museum

California State Parks will host Native American artist Nadiya Littlewarrior at the Antelope Valley Indian Museum in Lancaster 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 5-6.

Littlewarrior is recognized internationally for her beautiful gourd art and started her own studio, Spirit Vessels, in 1993.

Gourds carry a deep spiritual meaning for her.

“They are Spirit Vessels to me because The Creator makes the Gourd People and puts their spirit in them, and I get to dress them with regalia,” she said.

Admission is $3 for ages 13 and older, free for children 12 and under.

California fourth-grade students attending a public school and their families can attend for free with the California State Parks Adventure Pass. Learn more about the pass and how you can download it at parks.ca.gov/adventurepass.

Antelope Valley Indian Museum SHP showcases over 4,000 objects created by the Native American peoples of Southern California, Arizona, and New Mexico. Visitors also enjoy the museum’s nature trail, gift shop and picnic area.

Antelope Valley Indian Museum State Historical Park

15701 East Avenue M,

Lancaster, CA 93535

From State Route 14 in Lancaster, go east on Avenue K to 150th Street East. Turn right and go south for two miles to Avenue M. Turn left and go east on Avenue M for one mile to reach the museum.

Pets are not allowed in the museum. Service animals are welcome per California State Parks’ Service Animals Policy.

For more information, please call the museum at (661) 946-3055 or visit its website at avim.parks.ca.gov. Follow the museum on Facebook at facebook.com/AVIndianMuseum.
FYI Hosts Annual ‘Celebration of Everything’ Honoring Youth, Volunteers

FYI Hosts Annual ‘Celebration of Everything’ Honoring Youth, Volunteers
Tuesday, Jun 24, 2025
Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence recently held its “Celebration of Everything” event in appreciation of the many volunteers who make such a difference in the lives of Santa Clarita Valley foster youth and recognized a record number of 32 youth for education milestones.
FULL STORY...

Gibbons Conservation Center Matching Fundraising

Gibbons Conservation Center Matching Fundraising
Tuesday, Jun 24, 2025
The Gibbons Conservation Center is nearly halfway to its June fundraising goal, which will generously be matched. That leaves one week to double your donation.
FULL STORY...

June 25: Agua Dulce Women’s Club Community Blood Drive

June 25: Agua Dulce Women’s Club Community Blood Drive
Saturday, Jun 21, 2025
The Agua Dulce Women's Club Community Blood Drive will be held Wednesday, June 25, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. at 33201 Agua Dulce Canyon Road, Agua Dulce, CA 91390.
FULL STORY...

SCV Food Pantry to Receive $30K ‘Makeover’ from Albertsons

SCV Food Pantry to Receive $30K ‘Makeover’ from Albertsons
Friday, Jun 20, 2025
The Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry, the longest-running and largest food assistance organization in the SCV, has been selected by Albertsons Companies to receive a $30,000 makeover grant.
FULL STORY...
MADD California Honors Three SCV Deputies for DUI Enforcement
Mothers Against Drunk Driving recently presented three Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies working at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station with awards for their efforts for DUI enforcement in 2024 in the Santa Clarita Valley.
July 5-6: AV Indian Museum Hosts Artist Nadiya Littlewarrior
California State Parks will host Native American artist Nadiya Littlewarrior at the Antelope Valley Indian Museum in Lancaster 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 5-6.
July 1: Gas Prices to Rise with Tax Hike, CARB Low Carbon Fuel Standard
On July 1, the state’s gas tax will increase from 59.6 cents to 61.2 cents per gallon. This increase has been in effect since the gas tax was enacted into law by California voters in 2018.
River Oaks Shopping Center in Valencia Sold by InvenTrust Properties
The River Oaks Shopping Center located at the northeast corner of Magic Mountain and McBean Parkways, has been sold by InvenTrust Properties Corp.
Today in SCV History (June 28)
1926 - Film director Mel Brooks born in Brooklyn; shot "Blazing Saddles" at Vasquez Rocks and "Robin Hood: Men In Tights" in Sand Canyon [story]
Schiavo Secures Affordability, Safety Funding in Final Budget Vote
Building off of the initial successes in the Legislature’s budget proposal, Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatworth, announced additional victories following negotiations with the Governor’s Office.
July 13: Fireside Nights at Vasquez Rocks
Fireside Nights, a monthly event at Vasquez Rocks will be held on Sunday, July 13, 5:30-8 p.m.
July 16: Teens Learn Magic at Old Town Newhall Library
The Old Town Newhall Public Library will host a Teen's Learn Magic workshop Wednesday, July 16, 3:30-4:30 p.m. at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Legacy | Ed Bolden: A Lifetime of Service
Ed Bolden was considered one of the “founding fathers” of the Santa Clarita Boys and Girls Club, one of the first SCV Man of the Year recipients and a philanthropist. Bolden died March 22, 2023 at age 94.
July 15: Teen Game Day Chaotic Uno at Valencia Library
The Santa Clarita Public Library Valencia branch will host a "Teen Game Day: Chaotic Uno" workshop, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 15.
July 19: Tai Chi Community Hike at East Walker Ranch
Join the city of Santa Clarita Outdoor Recreation for a free Community Hike on Saturday, July 19, 7 p.m. at East Walker Ranch.
July 11: Santa Clarita Celebrate Series Features Colombia
The Canyon Country Community Center will host "Celebrate," an event series that celebrates cultures, customs and culinary wonders on Friday, July 11, from 6-9 p.m. The July Celebrate event will feature the country of Colombia.
Barger Elected Second Vice Chair of Metro Board
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board of Directors has unanimously elected Supervisor Kathryn Barger as Second Vice Chair, elevating her to one of the top leadership positions on the 13-member governing board.
Speakeasy Theater to Present ‘Shakespeare in the Woods’
Speakeasy Theater has announced two upcoming performances of “Shakespeare in the Woods: Scenes, Steel and Merriment,” in Pine Mountain Club and Lake of the Woods.
Hart District Names Chief Administrative Officers
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of Sal Frias as Chief Administrative Officer, Student Services and Leadership Support and Carolyn Hoffman as Chief Administrative Officer, Educational Services and Learning Support.
July 1: Minimum Wage in Unincorporated County Increases to $17.81/Hour
The minimum wage for workers in the unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County will be $17.81 per hour, as of Tuesday, July 1. Employees in the unincorporated areas of L.A. County must be paid the increased minimum wage, with few exceptions.
July 1: County Fair Workweek Ordinance Goes into Effect
The Los Angeles County Fair Workweek Ordinance, which provides benefits to the employees of large (300+ employees) retail businesses in the unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County, goes into effect on Tuesday, July 1.
Today in SCV History (June 27)
1542 - Explorer Juan Cabrillo sets sail from Mexico; will stop for a drink at mouth of Santa Clara River [story]
July 9: Drum Corps International Gold Showcase at COC
The Drum Corps International Gold Showcase will be held Wednesday, July 9 at 5:30 p.m. at College of the Canyons Cougar Stadium.
Schiavo Moves Forward More Financial Relief for Residents Near Chiquita
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo D-Chatsworth, has moved forward two bills to provide financial relief for neighbors impacted by the ongoing public health crises at the Chiquita Canyon Landfill in the Santa Clarita Valley.
June 27: BullPen BBQ, Tap House Grand Opening
BullPen BBQ and Tap House will hold its grand opening 5-6:30 p.m. Friday, June 27 at its new location.
New Chipotle Mexican Grill Opens in SCV
The Santa Clarita Valley is welcoming another Chipotle Mexican Grill which opened on Thursday, June 26 at 16388 Village Way, Santa Clarita, CA 91387.
Regal Summer Movie Express Through Aug. 6
Regal Cinemas has announced its Regal Summer Movie Express, where movie lovers can get $1 Summer Movie Express Tickets for family movies on Tuesdays and Wednesdays throughout the summer.
