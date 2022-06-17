header image

1890 - 18-day murder trial of Castaic's W.C. Chormicle and W.A. Gardner ends in acquittal [story]
William Chormicle
July 7: VIA to Host Fifth Annual State of the State Luncheon
Friday, Jun 17, 2022

Via state of the stateThe Valley Industry Association will host the fifth annual State of the State luncheon on Thursday, July 7 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The event will feature Scott Wilk, State Senator and Senate Republication Leader for the 21st Senate District and Suzette Valladares, Assemblywoman for the ﻿38th Assembly District.

The program will be moderated by Ed Masterson of Michael Elliott & Associates and VIA Vice Chair of Workforce Development.

The event is by reservation only, seating is limited.

Tickets to the event will include lunch. Members: $55. Non-Members: $65.

Questions may be submitted in advance to kathy@via.org.

Hyatt Regency Valencia

24500 Town Center Drive,

Valencia, CA 91355

VIA State of the State registration and tickets here.

