July 7: VIA to Host Fifth Annual State of the State Luncheon

The Valley Industry Association will host the fifth annual State of the State luncheon on Thursday, July 7 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The event will feature Scott Wilk, State Senator and Senate Republication Leader for the 21st Senate District and Suzette Valladares, Assemblywoman for the ﻿38th Assembly District.

The program will be moderated by Ed Masterson of Michael Elliott & Associates and VIA Vice Chair of Workforce Development.

The event is by reservation only, seating is limited.

Tickets to the event will include lunch. Members: $55. Non-Members: $65.

Questions may be submitted in advance to kathy@via.org.

Hyatt Regency Valencia

24500 Town Center Drive,

Valencia, CA 91355

VIA State of the State registration and tickets here.

