1925 - By letter, Wyatt Earp beseeches his friend William S. Hart to portray him in a movie, to correct the "lies about me." Hart never did. [story]
Hart-Wyatt Earp
July 8: ARTree ‘My Heart is Talking’ Workshop
| Thursday, Jul 3, 2025
My Heart is Talking Workshop

ARTree Community Arts Center still has spots available for its “My Heart is Talking” workshop, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 8.

The workshop will be at ARTree Community Arts Center which is located at 22508 6th St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

This workshop is for teens ages 16-18.

This immersive art therapy workshop lets teens unleash creativity and lets hearts speak through art.

“My Heart is Talking” invites older teens to explore self-expression by making art visible using recycled objects, repurposed materials and mixed media techniques.

This hands-on experience is designed to help tell your story through art, capturing special moments and emotions in a unique and meaningful way. Whether an experienced artist or just beginning a creative journey, this workshop provides a supportive space to experiment, reflect and create from the heart.

Price for workshop is $27.

To register visit https://www.hisawyer.com/artree-community-arts-center/schedules/activity-set/1377573?day=2025-07-08&view=cal&source=camps.

