July 8: City Council Meets to Consider Removal of Planning Commissioner

The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in special session at 5:30 p.m. and in regular open session at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 10 at Santa Clarita City Hall. Among the items the council will consider is Mayor Pro Tem Laurene Weste’s request to remove Planning Commissioner Denise Lite.

The regular public meeting of the council will be held on the first floor of City Hall in the City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

The special meeting will be in conference with legal counsel to discuss anticipated litigation facing the city.

Other items on the regular agenda include:

The City Council will discuss a Summer Shuttle Service Pilot Program in Old Town Newhall.

The second reading of the ordinance to adopt the Fire Hazard Severity Zone maps. On June 24, the City Council introduced and passed to a second reading an ordinance adopting the Fire Hazard Severity Zone (FHSZ) maps, which were published by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) on March 25, 2025. Pursuant to California Government Code Section 51179, local agencies are required to adopt an ordinance within 120 days from when the FHSZ maps are published, designating the fire zones within its jurisdiction.

An item to approve all associated contracts and agreements with the transfer of William S. Hart Park to the city of Santa Clarita.

An item to consider awarding a construction contract for the 2024-25 Federal Overlay and Slurry Seal Program. The annual overlay and slurry seal projects are an integral part of the City of Santa Clarita’s pavement management program. Each year, streets are evaluated and identified for pavement preservation and rehabilitation treatments.

An item to consider awarding the construction contract for the HSIP Class II Buffered Bike Lanes project, Project C3022, which will enhance bicycle safety and connectivity by installing Class II buffered bike lanes along Kelly Johnson Parkway, Hercules Street, Constellation Road, and Golden Valley Road between Claremore Way and Plum Canyon Road.

View the full agendas for both meetings below:

City Council

Special Meeting



City Council Chambers 23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor Santa Clarita, CA 91355 Downloads:

Agenda Agenda Packet CALL TO ORDER ROLL CALL Roll Call PUBLIC PARTICIPATION FOR AGENDIZED ITEMS CLOSED SESSION CONFERENCE WITH LEGAL COUNSEL – ANTICIPATED LITIGATION RECESS TO CLOSED SESSION – To be held in the Carl Boyer Room RECONVENE TO OPEN SESSION CITY ATTORNEY ANNOUNCEMENT ADJOURN

