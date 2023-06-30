July 8: Court of the Lord Chamberlain Gala

Tickets are still available to the annual Court of the Lord Chamberlain Gala on Saturday, July 8, to benefit Santa Clarita Shakespeare. The fundraiser supports free Shakespeare performances and the Educational Outreach program which provides free and low-cost programming for Santa Clarita Valley schools.

Since before William Shakespeare’s time, the post of the Lord Chamberlain was the royal representative responsible for patronage of the arts. Shakespeare himself was a patronized by the Lord Chamberlain and one of the companies Shakespeare wrote for was named The Lord Chamberlain’s Men.

Santa Clarita Shakespeare also has a Court of the Lord Chamberlain. Each a member of the Santa Clarita Valley community is honored with an induction into the Court of the Lord Chamberlain, recognizing their contributions to the arts in the community and to the organization.

This year Santa Clarita Shakespeare honors TimBen Boydston, longtime executive director of the Canyon Theatre Guild,

Boydston joins other dignitaries including past recipients: Arts Commissioners Susan Shapiro, Patti Rasmussen and Dr. Michael Millar, as well as arts supporters retired Newhall School District Superintendent, Dr. Marc Winger, former Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Michael Antonovich, Santa Clarita Councilmember Laurene Weste, former

President of CalArts, Dr. Steven Lavine and late SCV philanthropist and volunteer Frank Kleeman.

Other honorees have included Dr. Dianne Van Hook, Chancellor of College of the Canyons and cultural arts leaders: Phil Lantis, Sean Morgan and Michael Marks.

The Court of the Lord Chamberlain gala marks the opening of the annual Summer Theatre Festival. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 8 and includes dinner, drinks, dessert and a short induction ceremony. This year’s dinner is sponsored by Outback Steakhouse. Those that can’t attended are encouraged to donate in recognition of this year’s inductee.

Ticket prices are $65 and are available at https://LordChamberlainCourt2023.eventbrite.com.

For more information about the Summer Theatre Festival visit the entire calendar of events at SCShakespeareFest.org.

The Summer Theatre Festival is a summer cultural festival presented by Santa Clarita Shakespeare.

