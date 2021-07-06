July 8: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Regular Meeting

As you drive around the city of Santa Clarita, you might not focus on the smooth roads, beautifully landscaped medians or upgraded intuitive traffic lights. These systems that are often overlooked help enhance your quality of life and are part of our Capital Improvement Projects.

Carousel Ranch announced plans for the 25th Annual Heart of the West Dinner, Auction, and Children’s Riding Demonstration set for Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, starting at 6 p.m.

In honor of Mission Valley Bank's 20th Anniversary, the financial institution recently announced that it will be donating to a number of Santa Clarita Valley nonprofits.

The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, July 8, at 6:00 p.m., in City Council Chambers, located at 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita.

The Tumbleweed fire, which erupted on the southbound side of Interstate 5 in Gorman on Sunday, remained at 1,000 acres and 10% containment as of Monday morning.

Placerita Canyon Corp. is due back in court later this summer in the ongoing lawsuit with Melody Ranch Motion Picture Studio over an agreement between a group of residents and the nearby movie ranch that uses the group’s gate.

California voters will go the polls on Sept. 14 to cast another vote for governor of the Golden State. California Secretary of State Shirley Weber certified Thursday the petition to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat.

On Monday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed two new deaths and 284 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 28,369 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency board of directors is scheduled Tuesday to discuss returning to in-person meetings starting on Aug. 3.

The Santa Clarita Valley Special Education Local Plan Area and its member districts actively seek to help all individuals with exceptional needs, ages birth through 22, including infants and children enrolled by their parents in private schools.

When a group of teens realized the American flag planted on top of a nearby hill was no longer there, they took it upon themselves to restore the Stevenson Ranch landmark to its former glory.

Don’t be surprised to find dog toys lying around Fire Station 107. The Canyon Country firehouse is the first in the Los Angeles County Fire Department to welcome a comfort dog to its team.

Local Girls Club Soccer Team Heads to Florida For Chance at National Title Legends FC Santa Clarita Valley Girls 2007 team battled to make it to the 2021 United States Youth Soccer (USYS) Far West Regional Finals in Boise, Idaho this past Sunday securing their place among the Top 8 in the Country and an opportunity to compete in the 2021 USYS National Championship in Bradenton – Sarasota, Florida beginning Monday, July 19 to Sunday, July 25.

Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Monitors Rise in New, Delta Variant Cases; SCV Cases Total 28,298 The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday the highest number of COVID-19 cases in a day since mid-April with 506 new cases. This is more than a doubling of new cases in two weeks.

Burbank Bridge Construction to Shut Down I-5 for Four Nights Beginning July 6 The California Department of Transportation plans to close all lanes on Interstate 5 in Burbank on four nights for bridge construction, starting with full closure of Northbound I-5 on two nights, followed by full closure of Southbound I-5 the next two nights.

Homicide Detectives Investigating Suspicious Death of Woman in Canyon Country Homicide detectives are seeking information in the death of Suzane Guillaum, 44, whose body was discovered June 15 under an overpass near Camp Plenty Road.