1850 - Town founder Henry Mayo Newhall arrives in California to look for gold [story]
Henry Newhall
July 8: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Regular Meeting
| Tuesday, Jul 6, 2021
Saugus Butterfly Sculpture Central Park

The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, July 8, at 6:00 p.m., in City Council Chambers, located at 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita.

Items on the agenda include updates on the 2021 Bike Rack Public Art for the Old Town Newhall Library, Arts Master Plan, and Central Park Civic Arts Project.

To view the full agenda online, see below.
