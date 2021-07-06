July 8: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Regular Meeting

The city of Santa Clarita is now accepting names of youth, ages 24 and younger, who lost their lives in traffic-related incidents, to be added to the Youth Grove in Central Park, located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road.
As you drive around the city of Santa Clarita, you might not focus on the smooth roads, beautifully landscaped medians or upgraded intuitive traffic lights. These systems that are often overlooked help enhance your quality of life and are part of our Capital Improvement Projects.
The Santa Clarita Valley Special Education Local Plan Area and its member districts actively seek to help all individuals with exceptional needs, ages birth through 22, including infants and children enrolled by their parents in private schools.
California voters will go the polls on Sept. 14 to cast another vote for governor of the Golden State. California Secretary of State Shirley Weber certified Thursday the petition to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat.
Placerita Canyon Corp. is due back in court later this summer in the ongoing lawsuit with Melody Ranch Motion Picture Studio over an agreement between a group of residents and the nearby movie ranch that uses the group’s gate.
Legends FC Santa Clarita Valley Girls 2007 team battled to make it to the 2021 United States Youth Soccer (USYS) Far West Regional Finals in Boise, Idaho this past Sunday securing their place among the Top 8 in the Country and an opportunity to compete in the 2021 USYS National Championship in Bradenton – Sarasota, Florida beginning Monday, July 19 to Sunday, July 25.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday the highest number of COVID-19 cases in a day since mid-April with 506 new cases. This is more than a doubling of new cases in two weeks.
The California Department of Transportation plans to close all lanes on Interstate 5 in Burbank on four nights for bridge construction, starting with full closure of Northbound I-5 on two nights, followed by full closure of Southbound I-5 the next two nights.
