July 8: Supes to Vote for Director of New Homeless Services, Housing

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will vote on Tuesday, July 8 to appoint Sarah Mahin to serve as the Director of the new Los Angeles County Department of Homeless Services and Housing.

Mahin’s annual salary will be $375,000.

Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger issued the following statement on the upcoming board vote to contract Sarah Mahin as the first Executive Director for the new Department of Homeless Services and Housing:

“I am optimistic about the future of our County’s homelessness response with Sarah Mahin at the helm of our new department. Sarah’s more than 20 years of leadership experience in housing and homeless services, along with her strong health and housing acumen, make her uniquely qualified to lead this effort from day one,” said Barger.

“Sarah’s forward-thinking strategies to address past system challenges and her ability to scale programs and forge cross-agency collaboration are aligned with my commitment to bold, accountable action. This is the type of leadership we need to deliver results,” she said.

The new Los Angeles County Department of Homeless Services and Housing will be officially formed on Jan. 1, 2026. The Board of Supervisors voted to create this new department on April 1, 2025, and it will begin transitioning programs and services from the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority by July 1, 2026.

