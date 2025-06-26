July 9: Drum Corps International Gold Showcase at COC

The Drum Corps International Gold Showcase will be held Wednesday, July 9 at 5:30 p.m. at College of the Canyons Cougar Stadium.

The event will be held at College of the Canyons Cougar Stadium at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

This marks the first time this international competition has come to the Santa Clarita Valley Santa Clarita.

The Drum Corps International has been the leader in producing world-class events featuring the finest marching ensembles on the planet. These musicians and performers dedicate summers to creating performances that combine precision marching, powerful brass music, dynamic percussion and visual artistry.

Tickets range from $20-$60 and gates open at 4 p.m.

Please purchase tickets in advance. Cash will not be accepted at the box office on the day of the event.

To purchase tickets and for more information visit https://tickets.dci.org/event/gold-showcase-13p3zu.

Like this: Like Loading...