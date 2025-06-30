July 9: Hart & Main New Weekly Rooftop Event ‘Summer Set’

Hart & Main will introduce a new weekly rooftop event, “Summer Set,” beginning Wednesday, July 9, 5-10 p.m.

Join for sunset drinks, social energy and live music by The Jayme Palmer Band, provided by GB Entertainment, followed by a DJ set provided by Oh Watta Night Entertainment.

Also available at the event will be craft cocktails and food available for purchase by Hijo de Suchi.

This is a free event and all ages are welcome.

Hart & Main is located at 24217 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

Like this: Like Loading...