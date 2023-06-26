July 9: Landmark Opera presents ‘The Magic Flute’

Join Landmark Opera at Santa Clarita United Methodist Church for an enchanting evening of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s, “The Magic Flute” and the tale of good versus evil Sunday, July 9, from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The first act is concerned with the quest of Prince Tamino and the bird-catcher Papageno for Pamina, the lovely daughter of the Quen of the Night. Pamina has been stolen by Sarastro, high Priest of Isis and Osiris. Tamino finally discovers that Sarastro has abducted her for her own good, to keep her away from the evil influence of her mother. By the aid of a Magic Flute and a set of Magic Bells, Tamino, Pamina, and Papageno are momentarily brought together.

The second act is concerned with the initiation of Tamino and Papageno into the mysteries of Isis and Osiris, Tamino being actuated by a love of wisdom, Papageno merely by a desire for a wife -for his long-wished-for Papagena. The Priests tell the two young men that during their probation they must not talk to anywomen. Pamina misunderstands Tamino’s silence, and is broken-hearted. Papageno repeatedly talks when he is not supposed to, and almost loses his Papagena. Will the Magic Flute and Bells solve all difficulties? Will the boys find their true loves? Come and see!!

Santa Clarita United Methodist Church is located at 26640 Bouquet Canyon Road in Santa Clarita.

Ticket cost: $30 General Admission / $25 Students and Seniors

Click [here] for ticket link.

For more information, please visit www.landmarkopera.com.

