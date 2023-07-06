July 9: Orchard Bluegrass Band Performs at Rancho Camulos

The Orchard Bluegrass Band will entertain guests at Rancho Camulos Museum with a unique blend of bluegrass, gospel, country and Western music Sunday, July 9, at 4 p.m.

All ages can enjoy the fun and energy of the group’s upbeat performances. Put on your dancing shoes and kick up your heels to old time musical favorites. Guests can bring a blanket, their favorite cold beverage and food for a picnic in the garden.

Docent-led tours take place every Sunday at 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

The suggested donation is $10. Group tours and special focus tours can also be scheduled by appointment. Camulos is the perfect location for a memorable private gathering.

Rancho Camulos Museum is located on Highway 126, 5164 E Telegraph Road, about 10 miles west of Interstate 5 near Piru.

For more information about the museum, visit Ranchocamulos.org.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...