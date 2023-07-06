header image

July 9: Orchard Bluegrass Band Performs at Rancho Camulos
| Thursday, Jul 6, 2023
Orchard Bluegrass Band

The Orchard Bluegrass Band will entertain guests at Rancho Camulos Museum with a unique blend of bluegrass, gospel, country and Western music Sunday, July 9, at 4 p.m.

All ages can enjoy the fun and energy of the group’s upbeat performances. Put on your dancing shoes and kick up your heels to old time musical favorites.  Guests can bring a blanket, their favorite cold beverage and food for a picnic in the garden.

Docent-led tours take place every Sunday at 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

The suggested donation is $10. Group tours and special focus tours can also be scheduled by appointment. Camulos is the perfect location for a memorable private gathering.

Rancho Camulos Museum is located on Highway 126, 5164 E Telegraph Road, about 10 miles west of Interstate 5 near Piru.

For more information about the museum, visit Ranchocamulos.org.
Child & Family Center Awarded $250K Foster Foundation Grant
Child & Family Center is pleased to announce the receipt of a $250,000 grant from The G.A. Foster Legacy Foundation.
July 9: Orchard Bluegrass Band Performs at Rancho Camulos
The Orchard Bluegrass Band will entertain guests at Rancho Camulos Museum with a unique blend of bluegrass, gospel, country and Western music Sunday, July 9, at 4 p.m.
Cross Country Summer Series Returns to COC
Runners of all ages are invited to support the College of the Canyons cross country and track & field programs by participating in the 48th Annual Cross Country Summer Series sponsored by Fleet Feet on Thursday evenings from July 6 to Aug. 10.
Cross Country Summer Series Returns to COC
Today in SCV History (July 6)
1850 - Town founder Henry Mayo Newhall arrives in California to look for gold [story]
Henry Newhall
July 8: Disney’s Finding Nemo Jr. Comes to the Canyon Theatre Guild
Canyon Theatre Guild’s Youth Theatre actors will be performing the wonderful musical adventure based on the Disney-Pixar classic. 
July 8: Disney’s Finding Nemo Jr. Comes to the Canyon Theatre Guild
CHP Reports 68 Deaths Over Independence Day Weekend
The results of the California Highway Patrol’s recent Independence Day Maximum Enforcement Period are a sobering reminder of the consequences resulting from unsafe driving behaviors.
CHP Reports 68 Deaths Over Independence Day Weekend
Wilk, Senate Approve Infrastructure Bills Benefiting District Water, Rail Projects
California State Senator Scott Wilk voted in support of several bills to reform the California Environmental Quality Act to make building key infrastructure projects in the state easier.
Wilk, Senate Approve Infrastructure Bills Benefiting District Water, Rail Projects
Castaic Union School District Appoints Director of Student Support Services
The Castaic Union School District is pleased to announce the appointment of Nadia Villapudua as the new Director of Student Support Services as of May 8, 2023.
Castaic Union School District Appoints Director of Student Support Services
Assemblywoman Schiavo Announces the 2023 Young Community Leader Awards
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo announced the recipients of the 2023 Young Community Leader Awards, a program aimed at recognizing and honoring exceptional students within the 40th Assembly District.
Assemblywoman Schiavo Announces the 2023 Young Community Leader Awards
LASD is Asking for the Public’s Help Locating Missing Person Sarriah Marie Fields
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating At-Risk Missing Person, Sarriah Marie Fields.
LASD is Asking for the Public’s Help Locating Missing Person Sarriah Marie Fields
CSUN Team Works To Design Innovative Food-Growth System
After completing the second round of the NASA Deep Space Food Challenge staff and students are working to transform their space-based farming system to benefit people on Earth.
CSUN Team Works To Design Innovative Food-Growth System
DMV: Let Your Summer Sizzle with a REAL ID
About 16 million Californians now have a REAL ID, an increase of 181,019 from the previous month, according to California Department of Motor Vehicles data.
DMV: Let Your Summer Sizzle with a REAL ID
Santa Clarita Receives Nationally Acclaimed Finance Award for the 29th Year
For the 29th consecutive year, the city of Santa Clarita has received an Investment Policy Certificate of Excellence Award from the Association of Public Treasurers of the United States and Canada for its Investment Policy.
Santa Clarita Receives Nationally Acclaimed Finance Award for the 29th Year
LASD Investigates Deputy Involved Shooting in Santa Clarita
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide detectives are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding a deputy involved shooting.
LASD Investigates Deputy Involved Shooting in Santa Clarita
Today in SCV History (July 5)
1914 - Rev. Wolcott H. Evans, the future "pastor of the disaster," named pastor of Newhall's First Presbyterian Church [story]
church
Aug. 20: Bowling For Hope to Benefit Cancer Support
Circle of Hope, Inc. presents the annual Bowling for Hope event on Sunday, Aug. 20 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Valencia Lanes in Newhall.
Aug. 20: Bowling For Hope to Benefit Cancer Support
Trophy Winners Announced for SCV Fourth of July Parade
The 91st Anniversary of the SCV Fourth of July Parade with the theme “Celebrating America's Independence the SCV Way: Live, Work, Play" rolled along the streets of Old Town Newhall to large crowds on the morning of July 4.
Trophy Winners Announced for SCV Fourth of July Parade
Aug. 11-Sept. 3: ‘The Andrews Brothers’ Musical
"The Andrews Brothers" is a jukebox musical featuring 30 songs with the music of an entire generation. This musical is a valentine to the heroes of World War II. Produced by Olive Branch Theatricals and Raising the Curtain Foundation. Performances will take place Aug. 11-Sept. 3 at the historic Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts.
Aug. 11-Sept. 3: ‘The Andrews Brothers’ Musical
July 16: Volunteers Sought for CERT Simulation Drill
Volunteers are being sought to act as injured survivors to create a "real-world" disaster scenario. This event is the final skills assessment for the 21-hour CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) Program, where class participants will demonstrate the response skills they have learned. This drill will take place indoors and outdoors, regardless of weather conditions. Volunteers will be expected to wear closed-toe shoes and may have to wear costume make-up.
July 16: Volunteers Sought for CERT Simulation Drill
July 22-Aug. 13: CTG Presents ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ at Santa Clarita PAC
The Canyon Theatre Guild will present "Fiddler on the Roof" at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons for eight performances on Saturdays and Sundays July 22-Aug. 13.
July 22-Aug. 13: CTG Presents ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ at Santa Clarita PAC
‘Saving Endangered Wildlife Through Fine Art’ at The MAIN
The MAIN in Old Town Newhall will host a captivating and thought-provoking exhibition by artist Sherif Hakeem, titled “Saving Endangered Wildlife Through Fine Art.” The exhibition will run from July 31 to Aug. 29 showcasing Hakeem’s exquisite hyper-realistic fine art portraits of vulnerable and endangered species.
‘Saving Endangered Wildlife Through Fine Art’ at The MAIN
Today in SCV History (July 4)
1932 - Robert Poore wins the greased pole climbing contest and $2.50 at Newhall's July 4th celebration [story]
4th of July Parade
Celebrate the Fourth with Patriotism, Pancakes, Parade, Pyrotechnics
The Santa Clarita Valley will enjoy a patriotic Fourth of July beginning with the annual Rotary Club of Santa Clarita Valley Pancake Breakfast at 6:30 a.m. The breakfast, offered until the parade starts at 9 a.m. will cost $10, with children under 12 eating free. You can find the pancakes at Sixth and Main Street in Old Town Newhall.
Celebrate the Fourth with Patriotism, Pancakes, Parade, Pyrotechnics
