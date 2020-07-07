Downloads:
 Agenda  Agenda Packet
Call to Order
Roll Call
Flag Salute
Commission Secretary Announcement
Approval of Agenda
Approval of Regular Meeting Minutes
Minutes of Mar 12, 2020 6:30 PM
Public Participation
Staff Comments
Unfinished Business
1. 2021 ARTS COMMISSION WORK PLAN

A review of the 2021 Arts Commission Work Plan, which includes the status of the priorities identified in the past work plans and the recommendations identified as priorities for the 2021 Work Plan.
document Arts Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. 2021 Arts Commission Work Plan
New Business
2. CANYON COUNTRY COMMUNITY CENTER – SCULPTURES ART PROJECT

Overview of the sculptural public art pieces at the Canyon Country Community Center and the Artist Selection Committee.
document Arts Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
3. CANYON COUNTRY COMMUNITY CENTER – TILE WALL ART PROJECT

Overview of the Tile Wall public art project at the Canyon Country Community Center and the Artist Selection Committee.
document Arts Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
4. CANYON COUNTRY COMMUNITY CENTER – MAINTENANCE HOLE COVERS PUBLIC ART PROJECT

Overview of the Maintenance Hole Covers public art project at the Canyon Country Community Center and the Artist Selection Committee.

 
document Arts Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
5. PUBLIC ART 2021: SIDEWALK POETRY PROJECT

Overview of the 2021 Sidewalk Poetry project and the Artist Selection Committee.
document Arts Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
6. PUBLIC ART 2021: BIKE RACK PROJECT

Overview of the 2021 Bike Rack public art project and the Artist Selection Committee.
document Arts Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
7. CIVIC ART – VISTA CANYON MULTI-MODAL CENTER

Overview of the civic art project at the Vista Canyon Multi-Modal Center and the Artist Selection Committee.
document Arts Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
Arts Commission Comments and Committee Reports
Staff Comments
Items for future Consideration
Adjournment
Future Meetings