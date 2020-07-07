The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting virtually Thursday, July 9, at 6:30 p.m.
To maximize public safety while still maintaining transparency and public access, members of the public can observe and participate in the meeting remotely using Zoom.
Items on the agenda include discussions on the 2021 Arts Commission Work Plans, Sculptures and Tile Wall Art Projects for the Canyon Country Community Center, and the 2021 Sidewalk Poetry Project.
To view the full agenda online, scroll down below.
For those wishing to provide written comments on an item as listed on the agenda, please submit an electronic written comment form at: https://forms.santa-clarita.com/Forms/commission-writtencomment at least 30 minutes before the start time. Comments will be made part of the meeting record, but not read into the record.
Or Telephone:
US:
+1 669 900 9128 or
+1 346 248 7799 or
+1 253 215 8782 or
+1 312 626 6799 or
+1 646 558 8656 or
+1 301 715 8592
You will not be visible to any of the meeting participants during the meeting, and your phone will not be unmuted until your name has been announced when it is your time to speak. You will have one minute to speak, with double the time allotted for non-English speakers using a translator, unless that time is adjusted by the Mayor.
Arts Commission Regular Meeting 7/9/2020 6:30 PM
City Council Chambers
23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor Santa Clarita, CA 91355
The city of Santa Clarita has canceled the 2020 Concerts in the Park series due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and in accordance with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s Safer at Home order.
The fast-spreading brush fire that burned nearly 1,498 acres in Agua Dulce reached 68% containment by Tuesday morning, with firefighters still in the area scouting for potential flare-ups, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors appoints Norma Edith García as the new Director of the Department Parks and Recreation and the Los Angeles County Regional Parks and Open Space District. Garcia is the first woman and first person of color to serve in this capacity since the founding of the Department in 1944.
Another resident of the city of Santa Clarita has died due to COVID-19, the city's 26th fatality and the 33rd in the Santa Clarita Valley to date, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.
After breaking a daily coronavirus testing record over the July 4 holiday weekend, California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday said hospitalizations remain alarmingly high as COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the state’s largest counties.
A brush fire dubbed the Soledad Fire burned more than 1,000 acres and shut down Highway 14 Sunday, and as of 9 a.m. Monday was 30% contained, according to Los Angeles County Fire Chief Deputy David R. Richardson Jr.
Smoke from the Soledad Fire burning near Agua Dulce has caused unhealthy air quality in the Santa Clarita Valley and the San Gabriel Mountains, sparking a smoke advisory from Los Angeles County Public Health officials.
After improving the data processing systems, which resulted in no data being reported since Thursday, July 2, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Sunday reported an increase of 7,232 new cases for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Park officials have announced Los Angeles County regional parks and natural areas, which include William S. Hart Park, Placerita Nature Center and Vasquez Rocks, will now be closed Mondays and Tuesdays due to staffing reductions.
As the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health suspends daily reports until Monday, the California Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed a total of 248,235 cases statewide as of July 2 (up from 5,688 from July 1 and another 2,352 results received), with 6,263 deaths (up 100 from July 1) from the disease.
