July 9: SCV Water Gardening Class on Controlling Weeds, Pests, Diseases

Is your garden pestered by pests, worried by weeds, or disturbed by diseases? Come learn about common landscape health problems and what to do about them. Join the Santa Clarita Valley Water free virtual gardening class, Controlling Weeds, Pests and Diseases, on Saturday, July 9, at 9 a.m.

This class will help attendees understand what pests are in their landscape and how to manage them better. Register today to learn how to keep your gardens and lawns free of disease, pests and weeds from our expert teacher, John Windsor, a Certified Arborist and California Certified Nurseryman.

This class will cover the basics of common weeds, insects and diseases found in SCV landscapes and how to minimize the damage they cause. “Weeds can compete for water, nutrients, and sunlight with our desirable plants, while insects and disease can rob our plants of nutrients and make them aesthetically unacceptable,” said Tim Wheeler, owner and head instructor of The Wheeler Company. “Managing pests can make our landscapes more tolerant to drought and other environmental stressors.”

Attendees can expect the class to last about an hour, followed by a question-and-answer session. Don’t worry if you missed the live course, all presentations are recorded and available for viewing on our website one week after the class.

The gardening classes are free, but attendees must register before the event. To register for the Controlling Weeds, Pests and Diseases gardening class or to view the 2022 class schedule, visit: Your SCV Water Gardening Classes.

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency is a full-service regional water agency located in the Santa Clarita Valley. SCV Water provides water service to approximately 75,000 business and residential customers. It was formed on Jan. 1, 2018, when local water suppliers combined into one integrated, regional water provider. More information can be found at Your SCV Water.

