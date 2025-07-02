July at the Library: Check out all the Activities with the Santa Clarita Public Library

From story time in the park to fun and games inside, the Santa Clarita Public library is sharing its events for this month with the community.

The Library will also be recognizing July’s Mental Health Awareness month, with helpful kits for those in need.

Kids Corner

This summer, the Library transforms into a stage, an art studio and a mythological battleground. At the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library Branch, young performers can step into character during Roleplay with Santa Clarita Shakespeare.

The Valencia Library Branch invites creative minds to dive into color and texture with a hands-on squishy toy and painting session. At the Old Town Newhall Library Branch, demigods-in-training can join the Camp Half-Blood: Percy Jackson Party for epic games, mythical challenges and legendary fun. Wherever your child’s imagination leads, the adventure begins at the Library.

Teen Time

Teens, ready to make this summer your own? From tasty kitchen experiments to epic storytelling and hands-on art, the Library has everything you need to create, chill and connect. At the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Branch, unleash your inner chef with Teen Library Eats: Level Up Your Food. You’ll be whipping up tasty treats in no time. Over at the Old Town Newhall Branch, get creative and dive into world-building with Teens Create Heroes and Villains.

Whether you’re into epic battles or quirky backstories, this is your chance to bring your imagination to life. Feeling crafty? The Valencia Branch is where you’ll want to be for Teen Crafts and Stuff: Design Your Own Puzzle. Put your artistic skills to the test and make something totally unique. Come hang out, try something new and see what surprises the Library has in store for you this summer.

Adult Activities

Neon lights. Game night buzz. A table full of laughs. We’ve got a whole lineup of exciting programs just for adults. Feeling lucky? Join us at the Old Town Newhall Branch for a lively Lotería Night. It’s classic, it’s fun and it’s the perfect excuse for a night out. If you love games with a twist, head to the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Branch for Werewolf: A Party Game for Devious People.

Outsmart your friends, uncover secrets and see who survives the night. For the creatively inclined, the Valencia Branch is lighting things up with Adult DIY Arcade “Neon” Signs. You bring the imagination, we’ll bring the supplies. No cost, no stress—just good nights ahead.

July is Mental Health Awareness Month

Did you know that July is Mental Health Awareness Month? Did you also know that the Library offers free Mental Health and Wellness Kits for patrons of all ages? Come check out the kits, which include helpful books on different topics, informational sheets and other useful tools for navigating mental health questions

