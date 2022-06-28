July Concert Series Return to Tejon Outlets

Back by popular demand, the Outlets at Tejon is hosting part two of its summer concert series on Saturday, July 23, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., to feature the West Coast’s favorite hi-octane rhythm and blues band Foster Campbell and Friends.

Bring the whole family and arrive early to stake out your spot close to the band. Guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets for the ultimate outdoor concert comfort and experience.

Make a day out of it with delicious food from local food trucks or enjoy dinner and drinks at the renowned Tony’s Pizza now open at the center, not to mention great shopping with up to 65% off 40+ brand name retailers and opportunities to win a free vacation by entering the Outlets’ Travel Tejon sweepstakes.

“At the Outlets at Tejon, we are all about family activities and creating fun experiences for the community,” says Becca Bland, marketing director at the Outlets at Tejon. “There is no charge to attend this event, so come on out and make the most of your summer!”

This event will be held outdoors at the Outlets at Tejon’s open-air shopping center Behind Polo Ralph Lauren. The address is 5701 Outlets at Tejon Pkwy, Arvin, CA 93203.

About The Outlets at Tejon

The Outlets at Tejon is a 365,000-square-foot premier shopping destination easily accessed from Los Angeles, Bakersfield, the Antelope Valley, and the San Fernando Valley. The Outlets at Tejon is situated on 43 acres along Interstate 5 and is a part of the Tejon Ranch Commerce Center. The center has over 40 retailers, shade structures, seating areas and large, plentiful restrooms to give shoppers a pleasant experience.

About Tejon Ranch Co.

Tejon Ranch Company (NYSE: TRC) is a publicly-traded diversified real estate development and agribusiness company whose primary asset is California’s historic Tejon Ranch. Located between Los Angeles and Bakersfield, the 270,000-acre ranch is the largest single piece of private property in the state of California. More information is available at www.TejonRanch.com.

﻿

About The Rockefeller Group

The Rockefeller Group is a leading global real estate owner, developer and investment manager. The Company has engaged in some of America’s most significant and recognizable real estate endeavors, beginning with the development of Rockefeller Center, one of the world’s finest urban mixed-use complexes, combining prime office and retail space in a superior location. The company is wholly-owned by Mitsubishi Estate Co. Ltd., one of the world’s largest real estate investment and development companies, which has completed eight outlet centers in Japan. Visit www.RockefellerGroup.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...