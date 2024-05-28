header image

May 28
1888 - Olympian Jim Thorpe, "America's greatest athlete," born in Indian Territory (probably near Prague, Okla.); later in life, appeared in many B-Westerns shot in Placerita Canyon [story]
Jim Thorpe
June 1: All Aboard the Summer Beach Bus to Ventura Harbor
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Summer Beach Bus

The city of Santa Clarita has announced the return of Santa Clarita Transit’s Summer Beach Bus service, offering convenient transportation to Ventura Harbor on the weekends starting Saturday, June 1 through Sunday, Sept. 1.

This popular service provides residents with a stress-free way to enjoy a day at the beach, traveling on the city’s comfortable, air-conditioned commuter express buses.

The Ventura Harbor offers a variety of fun attractions for visitors to look forward to, including the Ventura Harbor Village, where you can enjoy shopping, dining and entertainment, Harbor Beach Cove, ideal for relaxation and family fun, the Visitor Center at Channel Island National Park, where you can explore and learn about the natural beauty of the Channel Islands and the Ventura Yacht Club, an incredible opportunity to engage in various marine activities and rentals. Visitors can also rent different types of water toys and enjoy Summer Live Music at Ventura Harbor Village from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Summer Beach Bus fares are $3 each way for children and adults and $1.50 each way for senior citizens and persons with disabilities. Riders may pay using the simple Token Transit mobile app, by using the stored value on their TAP card or in exact cash; however, monthly passes will not be accepted.

Buses will depart from the Via Princessa Metrolink Station, 19201 Via Princessa, Santa Clarita, CA 91321 and the McBean Regional Transit Center, 24375 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

The Via Princessa Metrolink Station will depart at 8:22 a.m. and return at 5:53 p.m. The McBean Regional Transit Center will depart at 8:40 a.m. and return at 5:35 p.m.

Travelers will arrive at Ventura Harbor at 10 a.m. and depart at 4:30 p.m. This program was designed to ensure a full day of beach activities without the stress of freeway driving and finding parking.

Travelers are welcome to bring their beach chairs, coolers and surfboards.

For more information on the Summer Beach Bus routes and schedules, please visit SantaClaritaTransit.com.
June 1: Eat. Drink. Local. Fest to Benefit Homeless Students
The 2024 Eat. Drink. Local. Festival will be held Saturday, June 1, 2-8 p.m. at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Saugus, CA 91350.
