June 1: ARTree Community Arts Center Bottle Cap Mural Project

Join ARTree Community Arts Center in building a cleaner, greener community by creating a mural made from thousands of recycled bottle caps!

ARTree is inviting families June 1, from from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., to help create a colorful mural to be hung inside the Newhall Branch of the Santa Clarita Library.

Parents, empower your kids to join in on the joy of shaping the health of their environment.

Together, we can all make a positive difference and ensure a cleaner, healthier home for us all!

For more information, click [here].

