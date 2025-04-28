June 1: Call to Artists for SCAA ‘Black and White’ Deadline

The Santa Clarita Artists Association has issued a call to artists for “Black and White,” art show which will open Thursday, June 19 through Sunday, July 27 at the SCAA 6th Street Gallery, 22508 6th St., Newhall, CA 91321.

The deadline for the art exhibit will be Sunday, June 1.

Reception will be Saturday, June 21.

This fine art show aims to take viewers on a journey through grayscale values from the darkest black to the purest white, showcasing composition, contrast and the dynamic power of less is more. With the absence of color, focus dials in on the emotion, depth and light of a subject.

Work for this exhibit should contain only black, white and gray values. All subject matter and mediums are encouraged. Artwork shown at SCAA Gallery in the last two years will not be considered.

Submitted images should not contain any backgrounds, mats or frames.

Files should be renamed before submission: FirstName_LastName_Title

Calls to Artists are open to current SCAA members 16 years and older.

Non-members may join the association to be eligible for entry.

Notification: Tuesday, June 3.

Entry Fee: $15 for up to four (4) submissions; due at drop off.

Artwork Drop Off: Tuesday, June 17, 3-6 p.m.

Artwork Pickup: Tuesday, July 29, 3-6 p.m.

Requirements: Artists are required to host up to four gallery shifts during the show (based on the number of accepted artists and overall show.

SCAA GALLERY strives to highlight local artists in all stages of artistic journeys and offers space for artist members to display original fine art for sale within Santa Clarita Valley.

​For Art or Gallery questions, please email Tobi Beck at tobibeck.art@gmail.com.

​For technical submission support, please text Charlotte Mullich at (661) 993-5225

Note: SCAA exhibits are for all ages and follow basic community standards of respect, unity and inclusion to create a welcoming environment for the general public. Work that is controversial or divisive, including nudity, strong language and prejudiced religious or political themes, will not be considered. All work should be original and void of copyright or trademark infringement. Acceptance is at the discretion of the Gallery Chair and/or Art Selection Committee. All decisions are final.

Please upload jpg only image files. Label image files with the titles before uploading the image file.

This is to ensure there is no confusion identifying each individual artist work.

To apply for the art show visit https://www.santaclaritaartists.org/scaa-gallery-call-to-artists-black-and-white-art.html.

